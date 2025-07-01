New ‘Inclusive Insights’ campaign to drive diversity in business
This innovative campaign gives employers exclusive access to a comprehensive set of toolkits, webinars and support designed to help build more diverse and inclusive workplaces, exploring a variety of themes, including race, age, gender and social mobility.
Natalie Anderson, BITC’s inclusion manager, said “Fostering diversity and inclusion is key to sustainable business growth. The Inclusive Insights campaign marks a significant step toward building a more diverse and inclusive workforce. By empowering businesses to embrace inclusive practices, we can unlock the full potential of individuals and foster meaningful change across our communities.
“We’re encouraging organisations to examine their internal policies and processes, and to implement lasting cultural change. We are excited to launch a comprehensive series of workplace inclusion toolkits, covering a broad spectrum of themes—from culture audits and DEI council set-ups to targeted initiatives such as reverse mentoring—designed to support organisations at every stage of their inclusion journey."
Christine White, Diversity Mark’s director added: “We’re proud to partner with BITC to support organisations in building workplaces where everyone can thrive. Now in its eighth year, the Diversity Mark accreditation continues to drive meaningful change, with one in four employees in Northern Ireland working for an accredited employer.
"This partnership adds even more value for businesses committed to inclusion.”
There is no cost to join the Inclusive Insights campaign, and it is open to any organisation from any sector.
