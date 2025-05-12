A former bank building in Ballycastle has been transformed into a multi-use venue with boutique accommodation.

The derelict Danske Banke building on Ann Street has been transformed into Yarn - a creative events space, bringing together food, creativity and nature.

Yarn was founded by Ballycastle native Conor McCaughan who was driven by a vision to create a unique space in the heart of the town. Before it was a bank, the building was a bustling wool exchange where local sheep farmers traded their fleece – that history inspired the centre’s name Yarn.

Susanna McCaughan, Yarn programme curator, said: “We wanted to create a place where people could come together around things that matter – creativity, beauty, learning and a sense of belonging. This first season reflects everything Yarn stands for – a thoughtful, seasonal, community-rooted approach to gathering.”

An example of the boutique accommodation in Yarn in Ballycastle. CREDIT YARN

Upcoming highlights include live music with Joshua Burnside on 24 May, a rare intimate gig with one of Northern Ireland’s most distinctive voice.

Stitches Comedy Festival on 20-21 June is Yarn’s first-ever comedy weekender features some of the sharpest, wittiest and most exciting voices in stand-up. Hosted by Peter Flanagan, the weekend is stacked with comedians who’ve lit up festival stages, dominated social media and packed-out comedy clubs across Ireland and the UK such as Emma Doran, Diona Doherty, Martin Angolo, Ali Woods, Katie Boyle and Aoife Dunne.

Other events in the pipeline include Digital Art Club, Arcadia Skateboarding School and Summer Schools.

This season, Yarn launched the Yarn Theatre Company, a new youth theatre initiative offering young people (aged 16-21) the opportunity to explore performance, creativity and collaboration in a supportive and inspiring environment.

Yarn has opened on the site of the former Danske Bank premises on Ann Street. CREDIT GOOGLE MAPS

Through workshops, rehearsals and live showcases, participants build confidence and develop their acting and storytelling skills. Led by casting director, Julie Harkin (Misfits, Industry, I May Destroy You), this week-long immersive summer school encourages imaginative play, critical thinking and expressive freedom, providing a dynamic space to nurture and celebrate young voices in acting.

Yarn also houses the Ursa Minor Bakery School, which offers more than sourdough, running “soil to soul” classes that explore seasonality, sustainability and the deep connections between food, place and community.