New network to accelerate climate action in Northern Ireland

Action Renewables, Northern Ireland’s leading renewable energy charity, is proud to announce the official launch of the Action Renewables Network — a brand-new membership platform designed to unite businesses, charities, and community organisations in the fight against climate change.

The Action Renewables Network offers organisations a unique opportunity to play an active role in accelerating decarbonisation, promoting renewable energy, and supporting sustainable development both locally and globally.

Terry Waugh, Chief Executive Officer of Action Renewables, commented: “This is a pivotal moment for Northern Ireland. The climate crisis is not a future issue — it’s here now. Through this new network, we aim to build a vibrant, collaborative community of change-makers who are passionate about making a real, measurable difference.”

The network offers a range of membership and sponsorship levels, each designed to maximise environmental impact while providing valuable benefits such as:

Invitations to exclusive events and workshops

CSR and ESG alignment support

Branding opportunities and digital sustainability badges

Opportunities to support charitable renewable energy projects, including solar PV for schools and community centres

Networking with key stakeholders in the energy and sustainability sectors

With free membership available to charities and not-for-profits, and enhanced packages for corporate members and sponsors, the Action Renewables Network is committed to inclusivity and real-world change.

This launch builds on Action Renewables' 20-year legacy of supporting renewable energy initiatives and delivering environmental benefits across Northern Ireland. Recent charitable projects include supporting solar installations in Malawi, MSc Energy scholarships with Ulster University, and PV programmes for local community groups.

Speaking ahead of their inaugural decarbonisation event on 17th September, Head of Charity Delivery Lana Moore said “These upcoming networking events are designed to support organisations, on their decarbonisation journey. Action Renewables have always been at the forefront of new technologies and the transition to renewables since our inception over 20 years ago. We look forward to hosting these events and welcoming new organisations and members to our Network”.

Join the movement and be part of Northern Ireland’s transition to a cleaner, greener future.