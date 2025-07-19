Shruthi Chindalur has been named as an independent non-executive director (image credit: Pixabay)

Shruthi Chindalur has been named as an independent non-executive director and as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nominations Committee

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Belfast-headquartered IT provider Kainos Group has strengthened its board with the appointment of a new non-executive director.

Shruthi Chindalur has been named as an independent non-executive director and as a member of the Audit and Risk Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nominations Committee, with effect from September 24 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chindalur has more than 20 years' experience in the technology, SaaS, and Adtech sectors. She previously held senior commercial and operational roles at Oracle, LinkedIn and Criteo, covering APAC, EMEA, and the Americas.

She is currently a non-executive director of Access Group, a provider of business management software to small and mid-sized organisations in the UK, Ireland, US and APAC, and Bytes Technology Group, a UK and Ireland provider of IT software.

Chindalur said: "I am really pleased to be appointed a non-executive director of Kainos. It is a company built on strong fundamentals backed by a deeply capable team.

"They sit at the powerful intersection of SaaS software, AI and Services and are well-placed to capitalise and take full advantage of the opportunity in the industry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I look forward to working with Brendan Mooney, the rest of the executive team and the board to continue to deliver on the company's growth potential in the years ahead."

Chair Rosaleen Blair added: "We are excited to welcome Shruthi to the Kainos board. Her extensive background - notably leading EMEA and global channel strategy at Criteo and holding senior commercial roles across Oracle and LinkedIn in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas - brings invaluable expertise in software and global markets.