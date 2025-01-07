Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

EY to open second location in Northern Ireland in response to growing client demand and to harness the exceptional talent in the northwest

EY Northern Ireland (EY NI) has selected Ebrington Plaza in Londonderry as the location for its new northwest regional office.

The professional services company aims to expand in Northern Ireland and seeks to harness both growing client demand and the exceptional talent across the northwest.

The office in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area will play a crucial role in EY’s strategy to expand its regional presence and will be a key driver in delivering EY’s market-leading services for clients.

The new office reinforces EY NI’s commitment made at the Northern Ireland Investment Summit in September 2023 to create 1,000 new jobs in Northern Ireland over the next five years, which will double the total EY NI headcount.

EY expects to commence occupancy in the second quarter of 2025.

The northwest region is known for its diverse business landscape and offers ample opportunities for working with leading indigenous and international businesses, entrepreneurs and public sector organisations, as well as access to world class talent from its educational institutions.

EY supports organisations across a broad range of industries and sectors, in areas such as audit, corporate finance, tax and law, consulting, AI and data analytics.

EY currently employs more than 1,000 people in Northern Ireland and over 5,100 people on the island of Ireland, with offices in Belfast, Dublin, Cork, Galway, Limerick and Waterford.

Rob Heron, EY Northern Ireland managing partner, explained: “We are really pleased to announce the selection of Ebrington Plaza as our new regional office in Derry/Londonderry.

"This move aligns with our strategy to grow the business and tap into the pool of world-class talent across the northwest. We are delighted to have the opportunity to collaborate with stakeholders in the region and become an integral part of this vibrant community.

"More broadly, the selection of Ebrington Plaza is a significant milestone for EY in Northern Ireland. It reflects our ongoing commitment to investing in the region and supporting economic growth. EY has built an incredible business in Northern Ireland, proudly providing a superb service to a broad range of clients across the island of Ireland, the United Kingdom and our global network.”

Frank O’Keeffe, EY Ireland managing partner, added: “An office in the northwest has long been the ‘missing link’ for EY on the island of Ireland, and we are really proud to confirm that we will be opening our office in the northwest later this year.