Shandy Shack will join established names in the Belfast drinks firm’s portfolio including Shloer, bottlegreen, Rocks, WKD and Merrydown, adding further variety to a range of popular consumer brands

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland manufacturer SHS Drinks is delighted to announce the acquisition of Shandy Shack, a pioneering brand in the mid-strength ABV beer space.

This new partnership promises to step-change Shandy Shack’s already strong current growth, helping it to better reach the 40% of adults seeking to moderate their alcohol consumption with balanced, enjoyable options.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since 2021, Shandy Shack has won numerous awards for product quality, including six Great Taste stars across four products. The brand has achieved widespread mainstream media attention and secured significant distribution partnerships.

Prior to the acquisition, SHS Drinks and Shandy Shack collaborated to create the popular Raspberry Lager using bottlegreen’s Raspberry Cordial. The product launched in June 2024 and featured integrated bottlegreen branding on Shandy Shack’s packaging, along with joint promotional efforts across social media.

Andy Morris-Jinks, managing director of SHS Drinks, said: "We are excited to welcome Shandy Shack into our brand family. The mid-strength ABV market is seeing rapid growth as consumers seek options for low-tempo, relaxed socialising. Shandy Shack’s innovative and award-winning product range aligns perfectly with our vision for broadening our consumer base and tapping into emerging market trends."

Northern Ireland manufacturer SHS Drinks is delighted to announce the acquisition of Shandy Shack, a pioneering brand in the mid-strength ABV beer space. Pictured is Andy Morris-Jinks MD SHS Drinks with Shandy Shack co-founders Tom Stevens and Ed Stapleton

Shandy Shack will join established names in the SHS Drinks portfolio including Shloer, bottlegreen, Rocks, WKD and Merrydown, adding further variety to a range of popular consumer brands. As part of the New Ventures division, co-founders, Ed Stapleton and Tom Stevens, will continue to lead the brand’s development and expansion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ed Stapleton, co-founder of Shandy Shack, added: “It is a fantastic feeling to join forces with SHS Drinks to accelerate the development of Shandy Shack. SHS Drinks are a brilliant organisation that share our values and vision for the brand. They recognised the importance of introducing a compelling mid-strength offering to enhance their diverse and dynamic portfolio. This partnership will provide unparalleled opportunities to leverage their expertise, resources and support to expand our brand’s reach.”

Headquartered in Belfast, SHS Group has several offices and production facilities across the UK & Ireland and currently employ over 1,100 people.