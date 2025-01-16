Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Queen’s University Belfast has launched a new interdisciplinary research facility focused on virtual production to drive R&D for the screen industries and further upskill the creative sector.

The £2.5 million MediaLab draws together existing strengths in film, drama, storytelling, and immersive sound alongside expertise in computer science and engineering at Queen’s to explore new possibilities in storytelling, production, and digital content creation.

The facility will expand the applications of virtual production, not just in academic research but also in skills development programmes such as Skill Up, which have experienced high demand for training in gaming, virtual production, and digital content creation, linking the arts and social sciences to engineering, physical sciences, and medicine and life sciences through interdisciplinary research and collaboration.

Professor Sir Ian Greer, president and vice-chancellor of Queen’s University Belfast, said: “The launch of the MediaLab at Queen's is a milestone for our University and Northern Ireland's vibrant screen industry. This innovative facility will serve as a hub for training, development, and applied research, equipping our students, researchers, and industry professionals with the state-of-the-art tools to lead the future of storytelling.

“The MediaLab highlights our commitment to nurturing talent and advancing the creative economy, positioning Northern Ireland as a global leader in the creative industries.”

Professor Michael Alcorn, director of the MediaLab at Queen’s University Belfast, continued: “The new facility at Queen’s provides researchers and industry with access to advanced media production tools and techniques. The media sector in Northern Ireland is experiencing considerable growth, particularly with the establishment of Studio Ulster.

"The MediaLab allows Queen’s to make its own specific contribution to this area, drawing on deep engineering and creative expertise at the University and in providing lucrative skill sets for future graduates working in this area.”

The MediaLab will facilitate the creation and deployment of dynamic digital sets, realistic lighting, and interactive elements from pre to post-production and even live sets, catering to a vast array of projects from film and TV productions to commercial endeavours and research initiatives.

It will support economic growth, generate high-value jobs, and drive cutting-edge applications while advancing gaming and technology to address real-world challenges. As part of its commitment to meeting the growing demand for talent in the gaming industry, Queen's plans to launch undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Gaming Technologies in 2025/26, building on the existing PgCert in Introduction to Games Technologies.

Richard Williams, chief executive of Northern Ireland Screen, explained: “I am delighted to celebrate the launch of Queen’s MediaLab. To succeed into the future, the screen industry in Northern Ireland must energetically embrace and take a lead in the application of the converging digital technologies that are radically changing the sector, and strengthen the connections and knowledge transfer between industry participants, academic research and new entrants. Queen’s MediaLab will facilitate both of these critical strategic needs. It also provides an opportunity to accelerate the use of these new screen technologies across many other industrial sectors.”

Deborah Colville, director of the UK Digital Twin Centre, delivered by Digital Catapult, and Honorary Professor of Practice at Queen’s, added: “Queen’s MediaLab is a fantastic example of creative spillover, demonstrating how creative technologies like advanced media production can drive industrial innovation. Visualisation is central to unlocking the potential of Digital Twins, making them more accessible and meaningful, and accelerating adoption.

"By leveraging advanced visualisation tools, Digital Twins enable industry to streamline processes, improve decision-making, and reduce costs through enhanced simulation and modelling.”

The MediaLab at Queen’s was officially launched by Professor Sir Ian Greer during an event on Wednesday.