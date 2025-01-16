Northern Ireland testing laboratories firm opens new US headquarters to facilitate further expansion
Northern Ireland testing laboratories firm Diaceutics has opened its new US headquarters in Newport, New Jersey.
The new headquarters are in close proximity to the majority of its life science customers in the Northeastern US.
The US market represents around 90% of the listed firm's revenue and the new US HQ will facilitate the further expansion of its US focused sales and marketing operations.
A technology and services provider to the pharma and biotech industry, Diaceutics' US HQ will provide a commercial hub, with associated facilities, for all the company's US based personnel.
The planned expansion of Diaceutics' US sales and marketing operations will lead to a significant number of new commercially focused personnel joining the team, with the majority based at the US HQ.
Diaceutics also has a major office in Belfast.
Madeline Brown, VP chief of staff at Diaceutics, said: "The US market is crucial to our future growth plans and we are excited to continue to grow our business and presence in the US.
"In 2024, we have had significant success recruiting senior US based sales and management personnel, and opening our US HQ enables us to deepen our partnerships with US based life science customers.”
