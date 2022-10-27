Innovative Workplace Solutions (IWS) has opened headquarters in Northern Ireland with the aim of helping local businesses create smarter workplaces.

As the premier partner of Xerox products and services in Northern Ireland, IWS, has opened their innovation centre on Belfast’s Heron Road.

Owned by long-established Irish business National Business Machines (NBM), the IT solutions and document technology company has growth firmly in its sights, with plans to invest £1.8m into developing its network of customers over the next three years.

Irene Rafferty, finance director, Norman McNellis, commercial director, Mark McPhillips, managing director, Michael Galvin, chairman and Niamh Galvin, marketing director, IWS

Eleven full time staff will be in post by the end of this year and further recruitment is planned for next year.

IWS is led by the previous managing director of Xerox Ireland, Mark McPhillips. He said: “Our focus is on helping organisations work smarter, more efficiently and more effectively through the deployment of innovative IT services and workplace technology solutions.

“We talk about creating ‘the workspace of tomorrow’ through innovative technology. We know businesses must create modern, efficient and secure workspaces for their people – in both their physical and virtual offices.”

Speaking about the firm’s decision to open headquarters in Belfast, Mark continued: “Northern Ireland represents a fantastic growth opportunity for us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The entrepreneurial spirit, innovation and sheer level of business talent in Northern Ireland makes it an ideal place for us to set up our headquarters.