Wizso, a water saving start-up from Northern Ireland, participated in an Affinity Water trial in Bidwell where participants saved an average of 51.1 litres per day

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wizso, a water saving start-up from Northern Ireland, participated in an Affinity Water trial in Bidwell where participants saved an average of 51.1 litres per day.

The recent trial aimed at assessing the impact of a behavioural change campaign on water usage yielded "impressive results".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As part of the net-zero water project supported by OFWAT, Affinity Water provided Wizso tablets to participants as a component of the campaign.

Wizso, a water saving start-up from Northern Ireland, participated in an Affinity Water trial in Bidwell where participants saved an average of 51.1 litres per day. Pictured is Mark Gilligan, director of Wizso

The tablets, made by the Belfast firm, are designed to mask the colour and odour of urine, eliminating the need to flush after each use, thereby conserving water, reducing carbon emissions, and saving money.

The results showed that participants who combined a doorstep conversation, a water-saving pledge, and Wizso tablet usage saved an average of 51.1 litres of water daily.

In comparison, those who only took a pledge saved 32.9 litres per day, while households that received information only managed to save 17 litres per day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lina Nieto, water neutrality manager at Affinity Water, said: “Bidwell Water Savers was a trial to test the impact of a behavioural change campaign on water usage in Bidwell West. The results have been very positive, and we were delighted to offer Wizso tablets to participants who pledged to reduce their water usage.”

“We have used Wizso in previous research projects and are excited to see its water-saving potential continue to develop.”

Nearly 60% of participants accepted Wizso tablets, intrigued by their innovative potential. The report highlighted that distributing Wizso tablets during the door-knocking campaign significantly boosted water-saving efforts, making these participants the most successful water savers in the trial.

Mark Gilligan, director of Wizso, explained: “Wizso is a great innovation that will drive long-term water savings for consumers and businesses alike. I am delighted that it has once again delivered proven results. Increasing use of Wizso has the potential to deliver significant reduction in water consumption, an increasingly precious resource; saving water and helping us live more sustainably.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad