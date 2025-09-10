All embarking on a four-year apprenticeship, the recruits are studying at the Northern Regional College in Ballymena and Transport Training Services in Crumlin and will mix studies with on-the-job experience

World-leading bus manufacturer Wrightbus today heralded the next generation of coachbuilders, welcoming 47 new apprentices to its Ballymena headquarters.

All embarking on a four-year apprenticeship, the recruits are studying at the Northern Regional College in Ballymena and Transport Training Services in Crumlin and will mix studies with on-the-job experience.

The apprenticeships will enable the students to work toward their Level 3 Diplomas in Mechanical Manufacturing Engineering, Fabrication & Welding, Auto-Electrical & Mobile Electrical Principles and Vehicle Accident Repair Paint Principles.

“Apprentices are an incredible asset for our company,” said Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales.

“Each and every one of them brings a fresh enthusiasm to the factory, with invaluable ways of thinking which help us all grow and develop new ideas, processes, solutions and products.

“Over the last few years Wrightbus has continued to expand in the UK, the island of Ireland and across Europe. Our apprentices already make a valuable contribution to our work and now we have excellent opportunities for more candidates who are ready to kick start their careers while gaining recognised qualifications, invaluable work experience and earning as they learn.”

Wrightbus also handed out a string of awards to apprentices who had made telling contributions in their time at the factory.

Coachbuilder Ben Smyth was named as Year 1 Apprentice of the Year, recognised for his positive attitude, willingness to learn and strong work ethic. Year 2 Apprentice of the Year was spraypainter Josh Davidson, who consistently demonstrated excellence, integrity, and teamwork throughout his apprenticeship. Year 3 Apprentice of the Year was coachbuilder Adam McLaughlin, who stood out for his reliability, determination, and commitment to quality.

Mr Gales encouraged more young people to get involved in the development programme.

“The apprenticeship programmes on offer provide the opportunity to earn as you learn, gain recognised qualifications, and begin a career journey where the sky's the limit,” he added.

“At Wrightbus, we are passionate about the importance of green skills and green technology and about championing and encouraging apprentices every step of the way.”