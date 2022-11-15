NI Cyber, the collaborative network of companies developing world-leading cybersecurity technologies from Northern Ireland, is partnering with Cyber Runway, the innovation fast track for entrepreneurs, start-ups and scaleups to bring a two-day event to Catalyst, Belfast.

Funded by the Department of Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), this interactive event on Wednesday (November 16) and Thursday 17 is aimed at early-stage cyber security businesses, or companies with the potential to develop into the cyber security market.

It will bring together specialists in cyber security, scaling and venture capital with start-ups based in Northern Ireland beginning their journey in the industry.

Speakers include Adrian Taylor, Cyber Start-ups; Mentor in Residence at Deloitte UK, Sam Donaldson; Perspective Economics and co-author of the DCMS Cyber Sector Analysis Report 2022, Paul Wilkes; Joshua Walter, Osney Capital and Claire Colvin, Simple Scaling.

There will also be opportunities for peer networking and one-to-one mentorship.

Simon Whittaker, chair of NI Cyber said: "This two-day event will cover many valuable topics for founders such as trends in cyber security technologies, markets and buying patterns; raising finance; taking care of your team and creating a social media presence. It’s a great opportunity to bring people together to gain insights and knowledge sharing from leading subject matter experts.

“We’re excited to bring together entrepreneurs from Northern Ireland. We have had a strong representation of participants from the region on the Cyber Runway Programme to date.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Places are free but limited. You can view the agenda and speakers and secure your ticket here.