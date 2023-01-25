It’s time to check in for the NIHF Receptionist Awards which return after a three-year break.

The Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) is delighted to be able to stage the competition this Spring which is part of a series of Key Awards designed to reward and recognise the skills of those working within the hospitality industry.

Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) President, Eddie McKeever, said: “The Federation is thrilled to be able to relaunch the competition which is another milestone as we return to more normal times. The receptionist is an integral part of the operational team with an ambassadorial role within the hotel and often the first and only point of contact for guests.

“Receptionists by nature are often very adaptable and engaging individuals. They are sociable, welcoming and helpful. The NIHF is keen to showcase the importance of this department and the difference it can make to a guest’s overall experience. People matter in hospitality, and they matter to the Federation. I believe that by focusing on exceptional staff, the vital roles they perform and the contribution that they make, we can demonstrate the range of opportunities that exist within the sector for meaningful careers."

The NIHF Receptionist Awards 2023 are now open for entries. In recognition of the breadth of the role, the competition has three categories: Receptionist of the Year, Most Promising Receptionist and Reception Team of the Year.

The award process has three different phases, an assessment day in the Clayton Hotel, a series of in-person interviews and a ‘mystery shopper’ visit.

Shortlisted entrants will be invited to attend an awards dinner in The Waterfoot Hotel, Londonderry on Wednesday April 26 2023.

The awards are supported by Tourism Northern Ireland, Derry City and Strabane District Council, Guestline, Net Affinity, Insight6 and Life Adventure Company.

