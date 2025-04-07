Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Bradfor, IPC Mouldings, and The Exact Group are preparing to showcase their capabilities at the Aircraft Interiors Expo in Hamburg this week, highlighting Northern Ireland’s robust aircraft interior supply chain

Three Northern Ireland-based companies are positioning themselves to strengthen the region’s presence in the global aerospace industry, following a notable surge in aircraft orders.

Recent data reveals an impressive 168% increase in orders for January 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, with a total of 91 aircraft secured.

Recognised globally as a key aerospace region, Northern Ireland boasts a strong engineering heritage and expertise, with major aerospace corporations relying on its dependable supply chain for high-quality, value-added products and services, delivered both cost-effectively and punctually.

Bradfor, based in Rostrevor, is a premier textiles manufacturer using cutting-edge materials and innovations to produce a range of products, from seat covers to life vest pouches.

Managing director Patricia Clements, explained: "It is encouraging to see the increase in the aircraft orders and also the volume of backlog orders. We are looking forward to attending the aircraft interiors exhibition in Hamburg, where some of the world’s biggest buyers and airlines in the industry will be visiting."

The Exact Group, located in Newry, will highlight its high-precision manufacturing capabilities, including cosmetic protective painted finishes, metal fabrication, and production systems for the aerospace industry.

The Exact Group’s managing director, Stephen Cromie, explained: "We have invested considerably into our research and development and state-of-the-art technology to ensure we are able to meet the demands of the aerospace industry. As an advanced engineering company, it is vital that we continue to explore new technology to be able to provide the high-quality products and services we are renowned for.

"We are a trusted supply chain provider, and our vertically integrated approach ensures the whole package of traceability and conformity is provided alongside the technical and engineering skills of The Exact Group’s experienced team allowing us to meet the highly technical demands of the industry. It is an exciting time to be involved in the aerospace sector." IPC Mouldings, based in Carrickfergus, specialises in technical plastic components and engineered assemblies. As a valued partner in aircraft seating, IPC Mouldings has developed over the years to offer a wide range of services, including mould tool design, injection moulding, and high-level assembly.

Managing director Joanne Little, added: "The aerospace sector in Northern Ireland is continuing to strengthen, as is the region’s commitment as the ‘go to’ for global companies looking for supply chain providers.

