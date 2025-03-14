Newry-based MyLife Bathrooms reveals plans to construct a new 105,000 sf ft purpose-built warehouse and office facility, which will become one of the largest commercial buildings in Newry city

Newry-based MyLife Bathrooms, a leading supplier of high-quality bathroom products across the UK and Ireland, has announced plans to construct a new 105,000 sf ft purpose-built warehouse and office facility, which will become one of the largest commercial buildings in Newry city.

This will be the business’s third premises move in just 12 years as MyLife continues to expand rapidly across the UK and Ireland. Having outgrown its current premises at Greenbank Industrial Estate, MyLife’s new building will occupy a significant site at the Warrenpoint-end of the Greenbank Industrial Estate.

Founded by Andrew O’Brien in 2013, MyLife’s new building spans over three floors, consisting of 85,000 sq ft of warehousing and 30,000 sq ft of office space and a new showroom. The new building is expected to open in Summer 2026 and will strengthen MyLife’s operational capabilities, supporting its long-term growth ambitions.

“From a team of four back in 2013, we now employ over 130 people across three sites - here in Newry, in Wishaw, Scotland, and Southam, England, and today marks a new milestone in the MyLife journey,” said Andrew O'Brien, founder of MyLife.

“MyLife has consistently grown over the past 12 years, in large part due to the quality of our products, strength of our designs, and our exceptional team. This investment reflects our confidence in the business as we move forward.

“The new facilities will deliver capacity to grow in the years ahead, enabling the business to meet increasing customer demand, create new job opportunities, and improve our business-to-business customer experience as we maintain our exceptional standards of customer care."

With the business since 2018, Grainne Fearon, managing director of MyLife, continued: “Investing in this new warehouse and office facility is a key step in strengthening our market position.

“The additional space will allow us to broaden our product range and, as a purpose-built facility, we have designed the building to include a showroom for our retailer customers, a technical and testing area, and a brand-new training academy, reinforcing MyLife's commitment to excellence and product development.”

The new MyLife building has been designed by Tania and Colin Dalton from CD Architects, with Kelly Brothers from Warrenpoint appointed as the lead contractors. Work has already commenced at the site and it’s envisaged that the MyLife team will move into the new building next summer, 2026.

Colin Dalton from CD Architects, explained: "Today is the culmination of seven years of efforts in bringing this building to fruition. We’ve worked alongside Andrew to ensure the new MyLife building is built for the future using sustainable building practices and to see the site start to take shape is incredible.

“MyLife’s new HQ will become a flagship building in Newry city due to its scale and location. Occupying a prime site at the Warrenpoint end of Greenbank Industrial Estate, the building will be clearly visible to commuters travelling along the A2 Warrenpoint Road.”

Concluding, Ronan Kelly, managing director of Kelly Brothers LLP added: “We are thrilled to commence construction on the new MyLife storage and distribution centre in Newry - a flagship project that represents a significant investment in the region's economy.

“As a fellow family-run business within South Down, we are proud to lead in the delivery of this state-of-the-art facility, constructed to the highest standards of quality and efficiency.”

Andrew O’Brien launched MyLife in 2013 following years of experience in bathroom retail. Through his frustrations with the supply and delivery of sanitaryware, Andrew spotted a gap in the market for a customer-focused, quality bathroom supplier that could offer a reliable delivery service.