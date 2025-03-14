Marking 10 years, Salt Kitchen has moved five metres across the mall, doubled in size and has added to their daily workforce bringing it to 50 in this last few weeks

Multi-award-winning Salt Kitchen in Banbridge has ushered in an exciting new chapter, celebrating a decade of culinary excellence with a stunning expansion.

Last night, an exclusive gathering of media, influencers, and special guests experienced the brand-new, expanded restaurant, now double the size in a prime new location just five meters away within The Boulevard shopping outlet mall.

The move has introduced an elevated dining experience, striking new seating arrangements, and innovative culinary offerings. This significant milestone further solidifies Salt Kitchen’s status as the ultimate destination for exceptional food, shopping, and entertainment at Northern Ireland’s premier outlet mall.

As Salt Kitchen expands, it is welcoming 15 new team members, bringing its staff to 50 strong. This growth enhances service excellence, elevates the guest experience, and creates valuable employment opportunities. By investing in its team, Salt Kitchen reinforces its position as a leader in the local hospitality industry, committed to delivering exceptional dining and outstanding service.

With over 175 seats in the new restaurant, Salt Kitchen is taking its dining experience to the next level. This expansion brings more creativity, more flavour, and more innovation, as the menu evolves to reflect Salt’s commitment to quality and the finest local ingredients. From fresh seafood and locally sourced meats to Salt’s signature dishes, diners can look forward to exciting new flavours, seasonal specialties, and a schedule of exciting events from supper clubs to tasting events.

Neil Walker, manager of Salt Kitchen is pictured with Tracy Rossborough Hayes aka Pink Mum Musings lifestyle blogger and Mark Irvine of the Gourmet Boys

Gary Scott chef/director of Salt Kitchen shares his excitement: "This is a gamechanger for Salt Kitchen. Moving into a larger space at The Boulevard gives us the opportunity to push culinary boundaries, introduce new dishes, and create an experience that truly stands out. We can’t wait to welcome even more guests to our next chapter and share what we’ve been working on."

This expansion is a huge moment for Salt Kitchen and The Boulevard, bringing fresh opportunities to raise brand awareness, attract new customers, and generate media buzz. The restaurant is set to engage the local community through job creation and events while driving foot traffic to The Boulevard and Omniplex, further positioning itself as a must-visit dining destination.