Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Belfast’s Fusion Antibodies, a QUB spin-out, is looking to bounce back from a ‘very challenging’ 2023/24 when it was hit by ‘several commercial challenges’

Northern Ireland biotechnology company Fusion Antibodies has reported positive momentum through the first quarter of its current financial year.

The Queen's University Belfast spin-out is looking to bounce back from a ‘very challenging’ 2023/24 when it was hit by ‘several commercial challenges’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fusion specialises in the discovery and early development of antibodies to support change in the healthcare industry. It floated in 2017 with a market capitalisation of £18.1m.

Belfast-headquartered Fusion Antibodies has reported positive momentum (Image credit: Pixabay)

In the first quarter of the current financial year ending March 31 2024, the business reported unaudited revenue of £522,000, up from £241,000 in the previous year.

In an update, Fusion said it had a consistent and strong sales pipeline, with an order book at 30 June 2024 of approximately £700,000.

The order book includes a number of multi-stage projects for its clients and, subject to these projects progressing in line with expectations, revenue is expected to be recognised for all projects in the current order book in the current financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Based on internal estimations the company has a cash runway into the second quarter of calendar year 2024.

Fusion added that it was starting to benefit from its improved commercial strategy of additionally targeting diagnostics, fundamental research and veterinary medicine markets.

Adrian Kinkaid, chief executive of Fusion, said: "We are on track and on plan. It is particularly encouraging to see the continuing improvement in revenue recognition rates which are supported by further new orders and work in progress.

"This validates our strategy and puts us on track to meet our plans to ensure that Fusion is not only sustainable but becomes the thriving business which it deserves to be."