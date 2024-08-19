Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Labour Relations Agency and social enterprise, Timely Careers are urging Northern Ireland businesses to consider joining their GB counterparts for the second four-day working week pilot.

Due to commence this November, the pilot scheme also supports the government’s position on flexible working as a carrot to attract people back to the labour market.

All participating companies in the first pilot in 2022 reported organisational benefits in terms of improved business performance and/or employee wellbeing, with almost 90% choosing to maintain the four-day working week structure.

The Labour Relations Agency and social enterprise, Timely Careers are urging Northern Ireland businesses to consider joining their GB counterparts for the second four-day working week pilot.

Global conveyor belt and rubber parts manufacturer, Smiley Monroe, introduced a four-day working week over a year ago in their Lisburn-based production facilities.

Jayne Peters, director of people and culture at Smiley Monroe, said: “At Smiley Monroe, our core value of 'One Big Family' means our employees' families are an extension of our business.

"For us, it is about prioritising our employees' well-being and work-life balance. That's why our four-day work week, with no reduction in salary, isn't just about reducing hours. It's about ensuring our people have the time and energy to fulfil family commitments and enjoy life, all while maintaining their productivity and job satisfaction.

Global conveyor belt and rubber parts manufacturer, Smiley Monroe, introduced a four-day working week over a year ago in their Lisburn-based production facilities.

"This approach not only gives us a competitive edge in attracting talent but also aligns with the shifting expectations of today’s workforce.”

Don Leeson, chief executive at the Labour Relations Agency, explained: “The employment landscape is evolving rapidly. Our Department for the Economy is consulting on making the right to request flexible working a Day 1 right in its Good Jobs consultation and the new Labour government is preparing to extend this right even further to introduce a default ‘Right to Flexibility’. Therefore, this is a pivotal moment for local businesses to evaluate their readiness for, and willing to consider, flexible work arrangements in all its forms.

“With the UK ‘4 Day Week Campaign’ driving the second trial of the four-day working week this autumn, the timing feels right for NI businesses to explore this and see if it could be a good fit for their operations.”

Recognising that flexibility in working arrangements can mean different things to different organisations, ranging from a four-day week or flexible hours to compressed hours or hybrid arrangements and more, Don Leeson, continued: “Businesses should remember that flexibility is about adapting work arrangements to fit the unique needs of each workplace and its employees.

"It is not a one-size-fits-all solution. Well done to Smiley Monroe for successfully introducing a significant degree of flexible working. It’s great to see the business benefit from it in so many ways.”

Roseann Kelly, chief executive of The WiB Group, which includes Timely Careers, is a strong advocate for flexible working patterns, and with the labour market facing many challenges, is keen for businesses to grasp the many benefits they offer: “Women who want to return to work can often encounter various obstacles and challenges. Any initiative that encourages businesses to improve their flexibility is advantageous for both the company and its recruitment efforts.

"We have found that employers who consider flexible working requests are better positioned to attract and retain a diverse range of talent. This is not something to be avoided or feared. Organisations such as Timely Careers and the Labour Relations Agency can offer guidance and support to both employers and employees in navigating changes around flexibility.”

The four-day working week trial, led by campaign group ‘4 Day Week’, will explore a range of flexible working policies in addition to the four-day working week. This includes options such as a shorter work week, flexible start, and finish times, a nine-day fortnight, and compressed hours, where employees work the same number of hours over fewer days.

Summarising, Don added: “Businesses face upcoming changes in employment rights, so it is crucial for them to prepare in advance. Embracing flexibility now will position them well for forthcoming changes and future success.”

For companies interested in exploring flexible work options, the Labour Relations Agency website offers a range of tools and resources to assist visit here.