Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NI Chamber) has welcomed the arrival of its new chief executive, Suzanne Wylie OBE.

Suzanne began her job at the helm of the leading business membership organisation this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She brings a wealth of local and international leadership experience to the high-profile position. A former chief executive of Belfast City Council, this new appointment sees her return to Northern Ireland after a period as CEO to the Government of Jersey.

Speaking about her appointment, Cathal Geoghegan, president, NI Chamber, said: “We are thrilled to welcome a leader of Suzanne’s calibre to NI Chamber. Her arrival has been much anticipated and very warmly welcomed by our members across Northern Ireland.

“Suzanne’s appointment marks a new chapter in our 240-year history. She has an exciting strategic vision for NI Chamber and for the region’s economy and I have no doubt that she will be an exceptional ambassador for member businesses, giving voice to their issues and promoting sustained economic growth in Northern Ireland.

“She takes up the mantle at a time when NI Chamber’s impact and reputation is stronger than ever. The Board and I look forward to supporting her and the executive team as they continue to step-up to support businesses; addressing their challenges and facilitating their growth aspirations.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Suzanne Wylie, chief executive, NI Chamber, added: “I am both honoured and excited to be the new chief executive of NI Chamber, an organisation which is held in such high regard and with a long and valued history. Over the coming weeks, I look forward to reconnecting with my networks across Northern Ireland and meeting as many member businesses as possible to hear about their ambitions and needs.

“I am also looking forward to leading the highly skilled and motivated team at NI Chamber and supporting the strong Board of Directors in building on the solid foundations that exist. Our membership continues to grow and I am committed to ensuring that we provide those businesses with the range of services they need to realise their ambitions and overcome challenges faced.

“The Chamber provides both local and globally connected networks and I am determined to deepen these relationships to achieve business growth and also provide a strong voice for business in policy development and in support of government decision making.

“The scale of potential which exists in Northern Ireland is one of the many reasons I am looking forward to this role. I am confident that NI Chamber is well-placed to enable our brilliant local businesses to grasp the opportunities ahead.