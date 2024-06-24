Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Featuring 16 channels, the service offers expert opinion, personal stories, signposted organisations, resources and exclusive offers to Graham employees, families and supply chain partners

A Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has invested in a groundbreaking streaming service dedicated to employee wellbeing.

Featuring 16 channels, the service offers expert opinion, personal stories, signposted organisations, resources and exclusive offers to Graham employees, families and supply chain partners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rich content library covers a broad range of wellbeing topics presented in video, podcast and article formats and can be personalised to the user in a safe digital space, similar to Netflix and other major streaming services.

Partnering with Frog Systems, the developer of the platform, the launch of the well-zone app is another significant milestone in the Co Down firm’s wellbeing journey, following the achievement of first company in the UK to be awarded IIP Wellbeing Platinum earlier this year.

Davy Daly, wellbeing manager at Graham, said: “The Graham well-zone app offers the best available wellbeing resources, and is a platform we will continue to develop in partnership with Frog Systems to complement the needs of our people.”