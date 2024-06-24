Northern Ireland construction firm introduces Netflix-style wellbeing app
A Northern Ireland construction firm Graham has invested in a groundbreaking streaming service dedicated to employee wellbeing.
Featuring 16 channels, the service offers expert opinion, personal stories, signposted organisations, resources and exclusive offers to Graham employees, families and supply chain partners.
The rich content library covers a broad range of wellbeing topics presented in video, podcast and article formats and can be personalised to the user in a safe digital space, similar to Netflix and other major streaming services.
Partnering with Frog Systems, the developer of the platform, the launch of the well-zone app is another significant milestone in the Co Down firm’s wellbeing journey, following the achievement of first company in the UK to be awarded IIP Wellbeing Platinum earlier this year.
Davy Daly, wellbeing manager at Graham, said: “The Graham well-zone app offers the best available wellbeing resources, and is a platform we will continue to develop in partnership with Frog Systems to complement the needs of our people.”
Phil Worms, chief executive officer of Frog Systems, added: “We are delighted that Graham has chosen our streaming service and are very proud to be working with such a forward-looking company which places the wellbeing of its people at its heart.”
