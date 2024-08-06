As part of its ongoing work with the Dunfermline Army Reserve Project, Henry Brothers has acquired five eight-seater picnic tables produced through the Prison Service training initiative

Northern Ireland construction firm Henry Brothers has partnered with the Scottish Prison Service to support its workshop joinery training programme, designed to improve employability skills for inmates upon release.

As part of its ongoing work with the Dunfermline Army Reserve Project, Henry Brothers, based in Magherafelt, has acquired five eight-seater picnic tables produced through the Prison Service training initiative.

Ian Henry, CR director at Henry Brothers, said: “As a responsible business, Henry Brothers is passionate about supporting the areas in which it operates and providing opportunities to enhance local spaces.

“This initiative embodies our core values, reflecting our commitment to social responsibility and collaboration for positive impact, and we are thrilled that we can give back in a way that benefits the wider community.”

Henry Brothers, which has an office in Cardross, Dunbartonshire, secured the contract for the construction of the new Army Reserve Centre in Dunfermline in 2022.

The five tables purchased will be generously donated to Fife Council for Dunfermline Public Park, Pittencreiff Park and St Leonard’s Park in line with the objectives of the Park Improvement Strategy.

Tammy Breingan and Neil Mackison (HMP Glenochil), Henry Brothers contracts director Gavin Fry and Highland Reserve Forces’ and Cadets’ Association chief executive Brigadier (Retired) Mark Dodson MBE DL

Adele Rae, general manager at SPS Fauldhouse, explained: “Individuals in the care of the Scottish Prison Service have been involved in the manufacturing of a range of quality garden products for over 35 years.

“The joinery training programmes in our prisons give people the opportunity to gain valuable new skills and qualifications and make positive changes to their lives.

“We are delighted to see that their work is benefiting the local community in Dunfermline".

Fife Council’s Convener of the City of Dunfermline Area Committee, Cllr James Calder, added: “Henry Brothers plays a vital role in community support, and its recent generous donation will have a notable impact.

“The contributed benches are expected to enhance our outdoor facilities, encouraging increased use of the park and contributing to the improved health and well-being of the local community by fostering a connection with nature.