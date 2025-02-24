Omagh’s Adman Group recently became the first Northern Ireland construction company to transition to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) model to ‘ensure all employees benefit from business growth’

Omagh-based civil engineering firm Adman Group has announced a new board of directors amid significant business growth since recently becoming the first Northern Ireland construction company to transition to an Employee Ownership Trust (EOT) model.

Following the completion of its EOT deal in September, Adman has been named as one of Scottish Power Energy Networks’ preferred partners for its record £5.4bn supply chain contract programme which will drive the UK’s largest-ever overhaul of the electricity grid.

The leading provider of specialist engineering services has appointed a new board of directors, with Fiona Woods, Mark Diffin, Nick McGirr, Gary Gallagher and Ryan Tierney taking up new roles after long-time service on the Adman senior management team.

Adman Group founders Martin Grimes and Adrian McCrory (standing) are joined by new members of the board of directors, from left, Mark Diffin, Gary Gallagher, Nick McGirr, Fiona Woods and Ryan Tierney

They join company founders Martin Grimes and Adrian McCrory, who will retain a significant shareholding and remain in place as directors.

Martin Grimes, Director at Adman Group, commented: “The announcement of our new board of directors is the latest stage in the ongoing growth of Adman Group, with that upwards trajectory significantly enhanced by the transition to our innovative new ownership model in September.

“We were extremely proud to become one of the first Northern Ireland companies to complete an EOT transaction, a step that we considered crucial to our long-term strategy to future-proof the company and ensure all employees benefit from business growth.

“Being named as one of Scottish Power Energy Networks’ (SPEN) preferred partners for its record £5.4bn supply chain contract programme was a landmark development for the Group and a further endorsement of the positive impact our EOT model has had.”

Headquartered in Doogary, the Adman Group employs over 150 staff directly and was recognised recently in the FEBE Growth 100 as the 29th fastest-growing company in the UK in the £3m-£200m turnover bracket.

Adrian McCrory, director at Adman Group, added: “As contracting partners to a wide range of blue-chip clients across the UK and Ireland, Adman Group is recognised for its commitment to integrity, quality, health and safety and sustainability.

“We warmly welcome Fiona, Mark, Nick, Gary and Ryan to the board of directors, and look forward to them continuing to play an integral part as Adman Group continues to deliver value for our wide customer base.”

