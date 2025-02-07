Based in Magherafelt, Henry Brothers has created a state-of-the-art, sustainable welfare hub, offering recruits at the Army Training Centre Pirbright modern services and facilities, marking a significant contribution to military infrastructure

Northern Ireland construction company Henry Brothers has completed an £11 million welfare hub designed to support new recruits at the Army Training Centre Pirbright.

The Soldiers’ Centre at Alexander Barracks brings existing retail and wellbeing services across the site into a single location, enhancing the training experience for recruits while modernising the facility.

The building’s construction incorporates a Glulam structural frame and photovoltaic panels for on-site renewable energy generation and is expected to achieve an ‘Excellent’ rating under the Defence Related Environmental Assessment Methodology (DREAM).

David Henry, managing director at Henry Brothers, said: “With extensive experience in the defence sector, Henry Brothers is delighted to have completed The Soldiers’ Centre - a facility that reflects our commitment to delivering exceptional builds for our clients.

“In line with our sustainable values, The Soldiers’ Centre is fit for future purpose, built with eco-friendly construction methods that contribute to the Government’s commitment to Net Zero.

“We are pleased to further build on our existing relationship with the Defence Infrastructure Organisation, helping it make a significant and positive contribution to the experience of recruits as they embark on their Army careers.”

Warren Webster, MPP programme director – Army, Defence Infrastructure Organisation, explained: “I am delighted to see this hugely impressive welfare facility being used by Army recruits. We’ve focused on providing a building that has been designed with sustainability at its heart to meet the needs of soldiers and their families. We look forward to many cohorts of recruits passing through on the way to the rest of their Army careers.”

The investment was joint-funded by the British Army and the Army Central Fund (ACF) which provided a £7m grant – the single biggest donation ever made by the ACF.

Major General Richard Clements CBE, director of Basing and Infrastructure, continued: “The Soldiers’ Centre is an outstanding facility that will promote wellbeing and foster a sense of community among recruits at ATC Pirbright as they start their life journey with the Army. This project also demonstrates our extensive investment in modernising our estate, supporting future capability, and enhancing the environments where our soldiers live, work and train.”

Measuring approximately 2000m2 over two storeys, The Soldiers’ Centre was designed by CPMG Architects and supports The Soldier Academy, which delivers the 13-week Basic Training course to every soldier.

Chris White, director at CPMG Architects, added: “The Soldiers’ Centre is a result of the excellent relationship between CPMG and Henry Brothers, as well as our combined experience in the UK defence industry. We’re proud to demonstrate that affordable sustainability is possible, without comprising on quality design and delivery.