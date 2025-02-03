The CMAs celebrate exceptional talents in the medical aesthetics field, highlighting world-renowned practitioners, innovative clinics, and leading brands and is now the only certified awards ceremony in Northern Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Northern Ireland Cosmetic Medicine Awards has earned the prestigious Outstanding Gold Trust Mark from The Awards Standards Council, marking a significant achievement as the only certified awards ceremony in Northern Ireland.

The CMAs celebrate exceptional talents in the medical aesthetics field, highlighting world-renowned practitioners, innovative clinics, and leading

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

brands. The event recognises the hard work and dedication of countless medical professionals who strive to raise standards in the aesthetics industry throughout Northern Ireland.

Lesley McGarrity, director of CMAS, shared her enthusiasm for this monumental milestone: “The rigorous and demanding evaluation process by The Awards Standards Council stands as a testament to our commitment to excellence, ensuring that our awards are not only credible and trustworthy but also accountable and grounded in an unwavering code of conduct.

"With this prestigious accreditation now woven into the fabric of our legacy, we are more determined than ever to showcase the very best practices, safety, and efficacy within our industry. Our collaboration with the UK’s leading industry publication, The Aesthetics Journal, part of the renowned Easyfairs media group, solidifies our position as the benchmark for excellence. This trust mark accreditation elevates the significance of our upcoming 2025 Awards to unprecedented heights!

“And I just can’t wait for this year’s gala ceremony!”

The Cosmetic Medicine Awards being the first awards ceremony in NI to receive the Outstanding Gold Trust Mark Accreditation. Pictured is Lesley McGarrity and Michelle McTernan, directors of CMAS

Michelle McTernan, also director of CMAS, added her thoughts on this noteworthy recognition: “We are thrilled to have received accreditation for our ethical judging process, featuring a panel of internationally acclaimed medical aesthetic professionals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We take immense pride in the transparency of our judging system and our relentless focus on excellence in marketing our awards. Now in its fourth year, we stand as trailblazers in the awards arena, establishing a new standard as the first and only certified awards in Northern Ireland to receive this distinguished accreditation.