The Belfast City & Region Place Partnership (BCRPP) is attending MIPIM, the world’s leading real estate event held each year in France, to reinforce the message that the Belfast region presents an unrivalled investment case in front of the 20,000 delegates in attendance

A delegation of public and private sector real estate experts is this week showcasing £5.5 billion-worth of Belfast region investment opportunities to a landmark gathering of the most influential global investors.

Joe O’Neill, chair of BCRPP and CEO of Belfast Harbour, said: “We travel to MIPIM with an exceptionally strong offer, one built on the considerable strengths and unmatched potential of the Belfast region. We are excited to present our wealth of opportunities to the international investment community and begin conversations which will raise our global reputation and ultimately help to direct future funding these shores.”

Pictured at the Belfast City & Region Place Partnership Stand at MIPIM are: John Walsh, chief executive of Belfast City Council, Cathy Reynolds, director of City Regeneration and Development at Belfast City Council and Joe O’Neill, chair of Belfast City and Region Place Partnership and CEO of Belfast Harbour

John Walsh, chief executive of Belfast City Council, explained: “We are taking the message to MIPIM that the Belfast region has a dynamic, youthful, and highly educated population, a thriving economy, and an array of world-class projects across industries and tourism – and continued demand for residential, hotel and other asset classes across the city, and wider city region.

“We have worked hard over the last few years to bolster the awareness of the Belfast region to investors and developers and will make sure they understand clearly that we are primed for continued growth and development in the future.”

It is expected that assets under management by investors at this year’s MIPIM event will exceed the £3.3 trillion recorded last year.

The Belfast delegation will be showcasing investment opportunities across the region including housing-led, tourism and transport-led regeneration projects and a host of others across the council areas involved in the partnership. They will also showcase the wealth of reasons to invest in the Belfast region at a series of sessions on the Belfast City Region stand.

The delegation will be highlighting the Belfast region’s burgeoning ecosystem of indigenous companies, global brands, world-class researchers and emerging start-ups which are able to take advantage of the Belfast region’s unique position - both geographically and politically – under the Windsor Framework, which gives our businesses access to trade in both the UK and European Union.

They will also be showcasing the Belfast region’s robust talent pipeline from our two world-class universities and highly attuned education system; the growing demand for all types of residential accommodation and the increased connectivity thanks to the recently opened Belfast Grand Central Station.

It will also focus on the boost to economic potential from the outworking of the £1 billion Belfast Region City Deal which has developed the Studio Ulster global virtual production studios and research facilities, the Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (AMIC), and the iREACH Health clinical research centre at Queen’s University Belfast.

In addition, it will also shine a spotlight on the flourishing tourism sector as visitor numbers continue to rise and the buoyant outlook for the years ahead as new tourism experiences such as Belfast Stories and the Mourne Mountains Gateway projects, and upcoming major events including the 153rd Golf Open at Royal Portrush in July 2025, and the Comhaltas Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann in Belfast during August 2026, the world’s biggest celebration of traditional Irish music and culture which attracts more than 650,000 people, are driving demand for hotel accommodation across the region.