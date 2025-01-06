Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Mallusk digital content production company eightyfive90 has experienced its most successful year yet, with a 28% growth in turnover over the last financial year.

Launched in 2020 by Andrew Kelly, the company offers a wide variety of digital marketing services, including: photography, videography and aerial drone work. The business worked with its 250th client at the start of 2024, with clients such as S&W, Danske Bank, Irish Rugby and the NI Housing Executive.

Andrew was also crowned a GB Entrepreneur of the Year winner late last year.

Andrew, owner of eightyfive90, said: “2024 was a standout year for the business, increasing our client portfolio and further developing our product offering. We invested in new software and drones to enhance our product offering but also to meet a change in demand for businesses investing in their marketing again.

“We worked with our first Austrian client as well as moving into the commercial sector, working with several trade publications across Ireland. To end the year with a UK-wide industry award is great recognition for our most successful year yet.”

One of the main business goals for 2024 was to secure more projects across the border.

He added: “Our growth has been driven by a significant number of projects secured in the Republic of Ireland and that is something we want to continue to focus on moving forward. We’re on target to work with our 300th client later this year and that is something we’re very proud of as we celebrate our 5th anniversary next month.