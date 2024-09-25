Belfast-based Kirker Greer Spirits is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Tesco Ireland, which will see two of its premium gin brands, Jawbox Irish Gin and Ukiyo Japanese Gins, available in stores nationwide from this month

Tesco Ireland to list Belfast-based Kirker Greer Spirits’s Jawbox Small Batch and Ukiyo Japanese Gins nationwide

Belfast-based Kirker Greer Spirits is thrilled to announce a new partnership with Tesco Ireland, which will see two of its premium gin brands, Jawbox Irish Gin and Ukiyo Japanese Gins, available in stores nationwide from this month.

The partnership marks a significant milestone for Kirker Greer Spirits, as it expands the reach of its premium gin brands to a wider audience across the island of Ireland.

Jawbox Small Batch Gin, renowned for its authentic heritage and unique flavour profile, will appeal to consumers seeking provenance and quality in their spirits. Meanwhile, the Ukiyo Japanese Gins, with their delicate floral notes and sophisticated taste, will offer Tesco customers a distinctive and innovative drinking experience. Both brands will be available across Tesco Ireland stores, strengthening Tesco's already impressive gin portfolio and catering to the evolving tastes of Irish consumers.

"We are delighted to introduce Ukiyo Japanese Gins to our premium gin offering at Tesco," said Carmen Spatari, buying manager, Tesco Ireland. "The growing popularity of Asian spirits aligns perfectly with our commitment to providing our customers with a diverse and exciting range of products. Ukiyo's exceptional quality and unique flavours will undoubtedly attract new customers and enhance our overall gin selection.

“At the same time, the inclusion of Jawbox Small Batch Gin reflects our continued commitment to supporting local producers. Jawbox is an exceptional Irish gin that offers our customers authenticity, provenance, and a rich story, which we know are increasingly important to consumers when selecting premium spirits.”

Ryan McFarland, chief commercial & strategy officer, Drinksology Kirker Greer Spirits, added: "Ireland is a key market for our business and our brands, so securing a listing with Tesco Ireland is a significant benchmark in our expansion plans.

"Both Ukiyo and Jawbox are growing rapidly, and this partnership is another step forward in our strategy to expand across both off and on-premise channels.

"We're confident that Irish consumers will embrace these gins, whether they’re seeking local authenticity or exploring exciting, international flavours."

This listing marks an expansion of both brands’ footprint in Ireland, where they are currently available through leading independent premium retailers, bars, and restaurants.