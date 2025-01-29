Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Belfast’s Mount Charles Group founder and chairman reveals the family business, which has a turnover of over £55 million, was going from strength to strength

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Northern Ireland’s largest independent catering, cleaning, events and facilities management companies has unveiled plans to invest £10 million and create 2,000 new jobs in the next five years.

Based in Belfast, Mount Charles Group, which has over 3,000 staff across the island of Ireland, said the ambitious expansion project formed part of its cutting-edge 2025-2030 strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outsourcing and facilities management business also revealed that it expects its headcount to rise to 5,000 across the group.

The £10 million investment will be shared mainly across its infrastructure and innovation pillars, bringing enhancements to the business across Ireland as part of its five-year development plan.

Mount Charles founder and chairman Trevor Annon said the family business, which has a turnover of over £55 million, was going from strength to strength.

“This £10 million investment, with the creation of 2,000 new jobs, is another step on the journey from our humble beginnings to becoming Ireland’s premier support services organisation,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of Northern Ireland’s largest independent catering, cleaning, events and facilities management companies has unveiled plans to invest £10 million and create 2,000 new jobs in the next five years. Pictured is Mount Charles Group founder and chairman, Trevor Annon, Barry Byrne, CEO, Stacey McAlister, operations director and chief strategy officer, Gavin Annon

“We are committed to sustained growth and to being the top employer in all divisions. We are employing additional staff in each of our divisions across Ireland to extend our business offering and to ensure we can meet our social value and sustainability targets.”

He added: “Our five-year strategy, which outlines our path forward, will help us achieve our goals and ensure that our group remains the industry leader we are proud to be part of.”

Mount Charles said the 2,000 new roles will be in management, cleaning, catering, vending and events “to respond to the growing demand for our business services”.

One of Northern Ireland’s largest independent catering, cleaning, events and facilities management companies has unveiled plans to invest £10 million and create 2,000 new jobs in the next five years. Pictured is Mount Charles Group’s Gavin Annon, Trevor Annon and Chris Annon

The all-island company, one of the region’s top 20 employers, which provides a wide range of other business services, such as vending, said environmental, social and governance (ESG) is another key strand to its strategy looking ahead. Projects with a sustainability focus include the role out of electric vehicles and installation of solar panels on company premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Established by Trevor Annon in 1988, Mount Charles, which is headquartered at Annon House on Belfast’s Ormeau Road, has grown from a small contract catering company into a support services giant.