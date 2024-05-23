Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lakeland Dairies’ line of award-winning VIVA flavoured milks feature in new trial menu across the UK and Ireland

A Northern Ireland dairy is playing a central part of the largest shake-up of McDonald’s iconic Happy Meal range for more than a decade.

The world’s largest restaurant chain, McDonald’s, has selected Lakeland Dairies’ line of award-winning no added sugar VIVA range of 200ml chocolate, banana and strawberry milks to be a key part of the exciting new menu.

The trial with the local dairy cooperative, will run for 14 weeks starting on Wednesday, May 29 across 180 restaurants in the UK as well as seven restaurants in Ireland.

The addition of Lakeland Dairies’ VIVA milk range builds on the long-term relationship between McDonald’s and the co-op. The innovative Lakeland Dairies’ Milk Stick has been a mainstay in McDonald’s for many years.

The iconic Happy Meal has been a staple of the McDonald’s menu for nearly 40 years having been enjoyed by children since 1986.

Viva flavoured milk is a core part of Lakeland Dairies’ portfolio of 240 products which are enjoyed in more than 100 global markets. The award-winning VIVA brand is an integral added-value product for Lakeland Dairies aimed at supporting the co-op’s 3,200 farm families.

Commenting on the trial, Colin Kelly Lakeland Dairies’ Group CEO, said: “We are excited to partner with McDonald’s on the revamp of their iconic Happy Meal menu.

"McDonald’s is one of most recognisable brands in the world and its Happy Meal a key part of its menu enjoyed by millions of children across the world every year. We are proud that the milk produced by our 3,200 farm families will be enjoyed by children, young and old, as part of this development. We know those who choose our VIVA flavoured milk, be that chocolate, banana or strawberry, in the 187 stores will have a smile after drinking it!”

Gary Wilmot, national accounts controller with Lakeland Dairies, added: “Our range of VIVA milk and no added sugar flavoured milks have become a favourite across the UK and Ireland. High-quality milk, delicious flavours and no added sugars make VIVA a great drink for the whole family. VIVA is packed with goodness with a natural source of protein and naturally high in calcium, with just 200ml of VIVA milk providing 31% of the reference intake of calcium for adults.