Wilson Nesbitt’s latest round of promotions highlights its investment in training and retaining top legal talent across Northern Ireland.

The recent promotions include Izabela Treacy, who has been promoted to senior associate in the commercial real estate team, banking and finance specialist Ruby Keenan, and private client specialist, Gareth Morgan, who have both been promoted to senior solicitor.

In addition, newly qualified solicitors Megan Craig and Joe Sweeney, have been appointed as solicitors in the lenders services and dispute resolution teams following the completion of the firm's trainee solicitor programme.

All five of the recently promoted solicitors carried out their solicitor training at Wilson Nesbitt.

Drew Nesbitt, partner and head of Wilson Nesbitt's commercial real estate team, said: "It is always exciting to see colleagues develop and progress their career within our firm. We congratulate Izabela, Ruby, Gareth, Megan and Joe on their very well-deserved promotions.