Northern Ireland law firm celebrates career progression with five solicitor promotions spanning key practice areas including commercial real estate, banking and finance, private client, and dispute resolution
Leading legal 500 Northern Irish law firm Wilson Nesbitt has made five promotions in its Belfast and Bangor offices.
The recent promotions include Izabela Treacy, who has been promoted to senior associate in the commercial real estate team, banking and finance specialist Ruby Keenan, and private client specialist, Gareth Morgan, who have both been promoted to senior solicitor.
In addition, newly qualified solicitors Megan Craig and Joe Sweeney, have been appointed as solicitors in the lenders services and dispute resolution teams following the completion of the firm's trainee solicitor programme.
All five of the recently promoted solicitors carried out their solicitor training at Wilson Nesbitt.
Drew Nesbitt, partner and head of Wilson Nesbitt's commercial real estate team, said: "It is always exciting to see colleagues develop and progress their career within our firm. We congratulate Izabela, Ruby, Gareth, Megan and Joe on their very well-deserved promotions.
"This achievement is a testament to their hard work, dedication to client service, and commitment to business development and we look forward to seeing them continue to thrive and grow at Wilson Nesbitt."