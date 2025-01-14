Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

From caregiver to customer care: Ballymena’s Colin Falls, who fell into depression as he struggled to find a job, finds hope through McDonald's innovative 'Making It' scheme, launching a fulfilling new career in hospitality

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A former Northern Ireland social care assistant has shared how a dramatic career change after his mother’s death gave him a new lease of life.

Colin Falls had been working in Liverpool for 15 years when he returned home to look after his 82-year-old mother Sarah in the final months of her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However following her passing, the Ballymena man fell into depression as he struggled to find a job to help him pay the bills.

Former social care assistant Colin Falls from Ballymena suffered depression after his mum died and was on the job 'scrap heap' until McDonald's gave him a break

“I was Mum’s carer; I was with her when she died,” he said. “Mum had dementia and she recovered from four bouts of cancer. Working in social care I was used to death but, somehow, it’s more traumatic when it happens to you. My father had died 10 years earlier but the loss of Mum hit me hard and I knew I had to changed jobs.”

Colin told how he became disheartened by the process of trying to find employment until, finally, McDonald’s gave him a break via an innovative ‘Making It’ scheme.

“I felt very despondent after being turned down for five or six jobs,” he explained. “I asked for feedback but nobody would tell me why they didn’t want to employ me. I didn’t know what I was doing wrong.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former social care assistant Colin Falls from Ballymena suffered depression after his mum died and was on the job 'scrap heap' until McDonald's gave him a break

“Although I kept applying for jobs, I remained unemployed for seven months. It was a depressing period.

“Thankfully, at that time, McDonald’s was offering unemployed people a two-day course, with an interview guarantee upon its completion. The scheme was called Makin It.”

That was 11 months ago and Colin, who secured a job at the restaurant in the centre of his hometown, remains happy in his workplace.

“I’m a customer care officer and I love what I do,” the 51-year-old continued. “It’s a very busy restaurant and I am responsible for making sure our customers have a great experience. I also deal with general enquiries and help keep the place clean.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Customers describe Colin as the life and soul of the Ballymena eatery, which shows how far removed he now is from the person who couldn’t get a job.

“After I lost my mum, I no longer wanted to work in social care but I hadn’t considered hospitality,” he reflected. “I’d done a variety of different things, including being a classroom assistant and working in hostels and with homeless people. Working in a restaurant wasn’t even on my radar but I have no regrets. McDonald’s is a great place to work.”

Paddy Cusack, franchisee of McDonald’s restaurants in Ballymena, Antrim and Larne, said Colin was a ‘Makin’ It’ success story.

“People need opportunities in life and McDonald’s believes in providing them,” Paddy added. “Colin and I are both winners thanks to this symbiotic scheme. He’s a great worker, popular with his colleagues and customers alike, and we are lucky to have him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As an employer, Colin said McDonald’s offers staff flexibility and career progression.

He has also signed up to a McDonald’s apprenticeship and he said he feels as though he’s “at the start of a new journey”.

“Not many people can afford at retire at 65 these days,” he concluded. “I feel fortunate to have found a new career calling at this stage because there are plenty of opportunities for me here.