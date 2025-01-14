Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brian Donaldson, one of the most experienced all-island business leaders, is the new CBI Northern Ireland chair.

Brian takes up this position at a critical time as the global economy enters a new phase of protectionism and Northern Ireland’s economy navigates its way through an energy transition.

Brian is CEO of The Maxol Group and has stepped up from CBI Northern Ireland’s vice-chair position. He took over from Richard Gillan, managing partner, Grant Thornton Northern Ireland, who has been re-appointed vice chair after two years as chair.

Brian, working with Richard and CBI NI director, Angela McGowan, will steer the CBI’s work programme to ensure that the Northern Ireland business voice is heard loud and clear when it comes to important issues such as energy, skills, planning and rising employee costs.

Angela McGowan, director, CBI Northern Ireland, said: “I am delighted that Brian has been appointed as CBI Northern Ireland chair. Having worked closely with him in recent years on issues such as electric vehicle infrastructure and energy, I know that he will bring a wealth of experience and strategic thinking to the CBI NI Council and the CBI’s Chairs Committee

“Local CEOs expect a challenging 2025 as employment costs continue to rise, the labour market remains relatively tight and geo-political tensions are a cause for concern. Nonetheless, I am also confident that business leaders are thinking about the opportunities that technology, automation and the Windsor Framework present. I know that many CEOs will welcome Brian’s leadership during these changing times.

“I would like to take this opportunity to thank Richard for all his hard work and support as CBI NI Chair during a busy period which coincided with restoration of devolved government and a General Election. Richard has been a pleasure to work with and CBI Council members and the local team have thrived under his guidance”.

Brian added: “I am honoured to be appointed chair of CBI Northern Ireland, and I look forward to working closely with Angela, Richard, and the wider Northern Ireland team.

"The number one priority set out in the draft Programme for Government is to grow a competitive and sustainable economy and I am keen to seize on that ambition and to work with our political representatives to help make that a reality.

“I recognise the ambition is not without its challenges. The greater tax burden now faced by businesses following the Autumn Budget threatens to impact their ability to plan and deliver growth. Our local businesses need the CBI’s support in many areas, including having access to a skilled workforce to help them drive economic growth. They also need a clear pathway to achieving a low-carbon economy.

