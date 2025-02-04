Northern Ireland manufacturer of industrial pressure washers, generators and accessories, Maxflow is accelerating its expansion into new export markets. Pictured is Ryan Wylie, managing director of Maxflow with Leona McNicholl, senior relationship manager at Ulster Bank

Maxflow’s expansion includes significant investment in infrastructure as well as a new factory, currently under construction, with phase one expected to be completed by 2025

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland manufacturer of industrial pressure washers, generators and accessories, Maxflow is accelerating its expansion into new export markets.

This growth is supported by a finance package from Ulster Bank, backed by UK Export Finance (UKEF), the government’s export credit agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The partnership marks a significant milestone as Maxflow Power Products Limited, based in Cookstown, becomes the first company in Northern Ireland to secure a UKEF-backed facility through Ulster Bank. The funding, facilitated by UKEF’s General Export Facility (GEF), provides the company with essential working capital to scale operations, enter new export markets and grow its customer base.

With over 25 years of industry experience, Maxflow’s ability to meet the demands of expanding markets has been bolstered by this financial support, which also includes a recent multi-million-pound package for a Management Buy Out (MBO). This funding has helped Maxflow manage cash flow challenges associated with scaling operations, enabling the company to maintain high stock levels and ensure consistent availability for customers. The business is now well-positioned to solidify its reputation as a reliable supplier in an increasingly competitive market.

With significant revenue coming from exports, entering new export markets presents exciting new opportunities for growth.

This is the first time that Ulster Bank and UKEF have worked in partnership to issue a trade loan facility for a Northern Ireland business. The loan facility was guaranteed through UKEF’s General Export Facility (GEF), a product which helps SME exporters to access more working capital and scale up their operations. Through the GEF scheme, SMEs accessed over £576 million in working capital loans in the last financial year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Liz McCrory MBE, UKEF export finance manager, explained: “We are proud to support Maxflow as they build on their success. UKEF’s collaboration with Ulster Bank in this working capital finance deal is a prime example of how our General Export Facility can boost the confidence of SMEs in Northern Ireland to achieve their growth ambitions and venture into new export markets.”

Ryan Wylie, managing director of Maxflow, continued: "We couldn't be more excited about Maxflow's growth. Our commitment to exceptional customer service is at the heart of everything we do. We pride ourselves on being a reliable, go-to partner, ensuring our customers can always count on us to deliver exactly what they need, when they need it.

“Expanding into new geographical markets is a transformative step for Maxflow, and the support from Ulster Bank and UK Export Finance has been crucial in helping us seize this opportunity. The ability to manage cash flow effectively while maintaining high stock levels has allowed us to meet the demands of this new market and position ourselves for sustained growth.”

Maxflow’s expansion also includes significant investment in infrastructure. A new factory is currently under construction, with phase one expected to be completed by 2025. This facility will consolidate operations, streamline logistics, and enhance efficiency, supporting Maxflow’s long-term growth plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxflow is creating new job opportunities in Cookstown, Northern Ireland through investing in a new factory. With a team of 25 employees and ongoing expansion, the company remains dedicated to being a market leader in industrial power product solutions.

Leona McNicholl, senior relationship manager at Ulster Bank, added: “We’re proud to support Maxflow as they take this exciting step to expand their operations into new export markets. This milestone highlights the importance of providing businesses with the right financial tools to achieve their growth ambitions. Ulster Bank remains committed to supporting Northern Ireland’s businesses, helping them seize new opportunities and grow and this is very evident in the level of support provided to Maxflow in their growth plans through working capital facilities as well as supporting the recent MBO.”