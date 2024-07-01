Watch more of our videos on Shots!

First Minister, deputy First Minister and Economy Minister have been collaborating closely with the company to explore all avenues for sustaining its Northern Ireland operations and employment

The First Minister, deputy First Minister and Economy Minister have revealed they are fully committed to supporting Spirit AeroSystems and its employees following today’s acquisition announcement.

The news comes after european plane maker Airbus is to take over part of the Spirit Aerosystems operation in Northern Ireland.

In response, the Ministers revealed they have already been collaborating closely with the company to explore all avenues for sustaining its Northern Ireland operations and employment and recognise the uncertainty this brings for staff.

Spirit Aerosystems (formerly Bombardier and Shorts) is one of Northern Ireland’s biggest companies employing approximately 3,600 workers across its sites.

First Minister Michelle O’Neill, said: “Spirit AeroSystems is a major employer in the north. It is recognised across the globe for its engineering and manufacturing excellence and locally for its contribution to the local economy, employment and supply chain development.

"We discussed this issue at the Executive today and confirmed that we are all committed to working together to ensure the legacy of this long-standing company continues for many years.”

Deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, explained: “Shorts is a significant part of Northern Ireland’s history and also of aviation history.

"We are proud of the high standard of technical, engineering and design capabilities within the skilled workforce here and are committed to working with everyone, including the UK government, Airbus and Boeing, to ensure the company and its many employees here continue to play a vital role in this global industry.”

Economy Minister Conor Murphy, added: “I have been engaging with the company and union on the takeover acquisition and will work with all key stakeholders to ensure that the future status of the highly skilled workforce is protected.”

The acquisition follows Boeing’s $4.7billion (£3.7bn) deal to buy Spirit AeroSystems, the parts supplier it sold nearly 20 years ago with Airbus agreeing to take on part of the supplier in a rare coordinated move.

Responding to the announcement by Spirit AeroSystems that it has entered into a definitive merger agreement with The Boeing Company, Invest NI, added: “Following this morning’s announcements, Invest NI is committed to supporting Spirit AeroSystems in seeking the best outcome for Northern Ireland and the workforce based here. We have already been collaborating closely with the company to explore all avenues for sustaining its Northern Ireland operations and employment.

“We recognise the uncertainty today’s news brings to the staff of Spirit AeroSystems and acknowledge the impact it may have on many individuals and families. As a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's aerospace sector, this agreement with Airbus will ensure it maintains its intellectual capability, skills, and manufacturing capacity, allowing it to focus on solutions to the Net Zero challenge for aviation.