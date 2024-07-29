Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast’s Catagen is developing sustainable aviation fuel from wind, water and air and from wind and sustainable organic waste

A Northern Ireland net-zero technologies company has been the first to submit a sample of its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to the recently established EU SAF Clearing House.

SAF is a safe replacement for conventional fossil-based jet fuel and can be used in existing aeroplanes to reduce emissions significantly.

Belfast-based environmental health service Catagen is developing sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) from wind, water and air (e-SAF) and from wind and sustainable organic waste (bio-SAF).

Northern Ireland net-zero technologies company Catagen has been the first to submit a sample of its sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to the recently established EU SAF Clearing House. Dr Mohammad Reza Ghaani, EU SAF Clearing House pre-screening lead, Liam McGrane, ClimaHtech E-Fuel technical lead, Dr Andrea Ahern, ClimaHtech SAF Lead, Catagen , Dr Stephen Dooley, EU SAF Clearing House director

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) estimates SAF to account for approximately two thirds of aviation’s carbon mitigation in 2050 which would require 449 billion litres.

Dr Andrew Woods, Catagen CEO and founder, said: “Our purpose is to clean and decarbonise the air and submitting our SAF sample to the EU SAF Clearing House gets us one step further on our roadmap to launching SAF from Catagen’s pioneering ClimaHtech E-FUEL GEN production model.

"The machine can produce clean fuels like SAF and e-diesel from renewable hydrogen (from water, H 2 O) and sustainable carbon dioxide (from the air) and is powered by renewable electricity. It presents a significant economic and decarbonisation opportunity.”

Director of the EU SAF Clearing House, Dr Stephen Dooley, TCD, explained: “Launched in July 2024, the EU SAF Clearing House is here to guide SAF producers in the development and deployment of sustainable aviation fuels. The Clearing House is a one-stop-shop providing everything SAF Producers need for ASTM D4054 evaluation, including testing and Prescreening, and everything needed for sustainability certification.

"The Clearing House welcomes Catagen into the pre-screening service, and we look forward to supporting Catagen in the development and deployment of their product.”

Dr Rui Neiva, principal consultant, sustainable transport at Ricardo and programme panager for the EU SAF Clearing House, continued: “The EU SAF Clearing House is now fully operational and has been supplied by Catagen with its first sustainable aviation fuel for testing. Ricardo experts, together with our consortium partners and the EU Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) are proud to be providing the technical advice, support and guidance required by fuel producers to bring their product to market safely and sustainably.”