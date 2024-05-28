Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Research: Brett Martin Marlon CST Heatguard sheet produced 70% reduction in predicted loss of milk yield caused by heat stress in the cows

Northern Ireland plastic sheet firm has created a roof that can play a significant role in reducing milk yield losses caused by heat stress in the cows.New research by a leading veterinary scientist has found that Brett Martin’s Marlon CST Heatguard roofing sheet produced a 70% reduction in the predicted loss of milk yield when compared to traditional fibre cement roofing.The research trial, carried out by Dr Tom Chamberlain, a UK specialist in the effects of heat stress on cattle was outlined to members of the Guild of Agriculture journalists at an event in Brett Martin’s Mallusk headquarters today (Tuesday).

Attendees also heard from Brett about the product’s growing popularity amongst dairy farmers, and had the opportunity to tour the company’s factory and the nearby Bingham's Dairy Farm where Dr Chamberlain’s trial was carried out.Dr Chamberlain is a veterinary surgeon working in cattle practice and academia. He began monitoring heat stress in cows 10 years ago and is currently studying for MRes at Harper Adams University on the topic of ‘Investigating cow-centred methods for assessing heat stress’.He explained: “With rising average temperatures and the rising numbers of ‘hot’ days, this is impacting upon dairy performance. We are also seeing more extreme events, and all of this is making heat stress an increasing global issue.”Dr Chamberlain says the conclusions of the research trial at Bingham’s Dairy Farm in Templepatrick where that Marlin CST Heatguard transmits less solar radiant heat than the Fibre cement re-radiates, the shed feels up to 2oC cooler, and milk yield depression was 70% less, with lying times, fertility and lameness all improved.Brett Martin developed the new roofing materials to not only meet the current needs of dairy farmers but also address issues identified as key for the industry’s future.The high performance translucent material allows the entire roof to transmit light into the building without the risk of excessive heat gain, thanks to its special heat reflective properties.

