Northern Ireland PR Awards 2025 open for entries

The Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) Northern Ireland has officially launched the CIPR Northern Ireland PR Awards for 2025, a hallmark event designed to celebrate outstanding achievements and innovation within the region’s dynamic public relations profession.

The awards were officially launched last week at The Foundry Bar, Belfast in partnership with major drinks brand Freixenet, courtesy of United Wines.

The programme offers 22 award categories that showcase the wide-ranging creativity, strategic excellence and the impact made by PR campaigns and practitioners across Northern Ireland.

The 2025 awards recognise a broad spectrum of PR activities, from strategic corporate communications and public sector campaigns to vibrant consumer, healthcare, and not-for-profit initiatives. Categories also highlight excellence in integrated campaigns, digital and social media innovation, media relations, content creation, and event management.

Samantha Livingstone, CIPR Northern Ireland Chair and Paula McNaulty Vice Chair CIPR Northern Ireland at The Foundry Bar for the launch of the CIPR Northern Ireland PR Awards.

This diversity reflects the evolving PR landscape and the vital role communications play across sectors including business, tourism, arts, culture, sport, STEM and more. Additionally, the awards celebrate important individual and team achievements, spotlighting outstanding young communicators, independent practitioners, and high-performing in-house teams and consultancies.

These categories honour those who are driving professional growth, overcoming challenges, and delivering measurable results that contribute to the success and reputation of their organisations and clients.

Samantha Livingstone, Chair of the CIPR Northern Ireland Committee, said: “The CIPR Northern Ireland PR Awards are a crucial platform for recognising the fantastic work happening across our region.

“The diversity of the categories shows how integral PR is – from engaging communities to leading digital innovation.

“We encourage everyone working in PR and communications throughout Northern Ireland to submit their best work and celebrate the creativity and impact of our industry.”

The CIPR Northern Ireland Committee would also like to extend sincere thanks to the sponsors already on board for the 2025 awards: Media HQ, Reach Plc, Coca-Cola, and NIMMS. Their generous support plays a vital role in making this event possible and helping to highlight the very best of Northern Ireland’s PR profession. Sponsorship packages for the 2025 programme are still available. Organisations interested in supporting the awards are encouraged to get in touch early to explore opportunities for partnership and brand visibility.

Entries are open now, with early bird rates available until Tuesday, September 9. The final deadline for standard entries is Friday, September 19.

The shortlist will be announced on Tuesday, October 21. Winners will be honoured at a prestigious ceremony on 28 November 2025 at Belfast’s Europa Hotel.