Expanding across Northern Ireland and into Scotland, the lettings agency strengthens its portfolio and service offering with two major deals

Belfast property letting agency Quicklet has launched into 2025 with strong momentum, completing two strategic acquisitions that expand its presence across Northern Ireland and into Scotland.

In late spring, Quicklet acquired the rental portfolio of Key One Property, fully integrating the properties into its Belfast branch. This move significantly strengthens Quicklet’s service offering to landlords and tenants across Northern Ireland.

Following this, in early summer, Quicklet (under the Albany Lettings brand) made its first move into the Scottish market with the acquisition of Five Management Edinburgh. The properties are now operating under the Albany Lettings brand, giving the company an established base in Edinburgh's competitive rental market.

“Our growth isn’t just about adding more properties, it’s about strengthening our ability to deliver exceptional service, winning for our landlords, tenants and for our team,” said Dermot O’Hanlon, co-founder and director at Quicklet.

“The integration of Key One Property’s rental portfolio in Belfast and Five Management in Edinburgh represents an important milestone in our expansion journey. We’re excited about the opportunities these acquisitions bring for our team, our landlords, and our tenants.”

These acquisitions are a major step in Quicklet’s broader plan to grow its managed portfolio in key regions, building scale and service capability while maintaining its personal, local approach.