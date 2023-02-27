The Former Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster (who now sits as an independent in the Lords, not as a DUP member) said Rishi Sunak has just blundered into the same mistakes as his predecessor-but-one Theresa May.

Speaking to right-leaning TV channel GB News, where she is also a regular host, she said today: “It would have been much more sensible to involve the leadership of the Democratic Unionist Party, because the whole purpose of this is to have devolution up and running again in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“And the fact that Mr Sunak didn't involve the DUP, he was just making the same mistakes, as Theresa May, unfortunately made back in 2017.

Arlene Foster

“So it really is very frustrating that people don't learn from mistakes when they are made but in fact, just repeat the same mistakes and expect to get a different answer, which, of course, is the definition of insanity!"

In an interview with Bev Turner, she continued: “The DUP will take their time over this, they will want to look into the text to see what the ramifications of the agreement is for Northern Ireland, for sovereignty issues, for trading issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Some of the issues that were dismissed as solutions back in 2019 appear to be back on the table again, such as trusted traders, such as dealing with digital solutions, to gather intelligence on the movement of goods.

“So I welcome that, because I think those issues should have been used right at the beginning of this whole process, but they'll be keenly wanting to see what the role of the European Court of Justice is in Northern Ireland for the future.

“Of course, the role of the court is only symptomatic as to whether as to which organisation makes the rules and the laws for Northern Ireland.

"Is it London, Belfast, or is it Europe where we have absolutely no say in those rules, or indeed have no way of changing them before they become operable in Northern Ireland.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad