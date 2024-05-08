Northern Ireland recycling firm wins WISHNI Ambassador Award
Newtownabbey firm, Bryson Recycling has won a WISHNI Ambassador 2024 Award for demonstrating health and safety best practice within the Northern Ireland Waste Management Industry for the sixth time.
WISHNI brings together key stakeholders from across the waste and recycling sector to identify, devise and promote activities to improve health and safety standards across the industry.
Their Ambassadors Awards Programme provides recognition of the safety management activity of WISHNI partner businesses within their own companies and with their subcontractors.
Bryson Recycling is the UK’s largest social enterprise waste management company and they run a wide range of services across Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland and Wales.
Danielle Shields, health, safety and quality manager from Bryson Recycling, said: “We are delighted to win this award which recognises our commitment to improving health and safety in our workplace.
"We continually review the safety culture within our organisation and over the last year we have put an even greater focus on improving the wellbeing of our employees.
"The health of our staff is very important to us so we have introduced a number of new initiatives to help enhance this, including providing greater mental health support and focus events on wellbeing.”
