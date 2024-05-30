Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Belfast’s Totalmobile, which launched into Australasia in December 2023, has strengthened its global operations through successful partnerships with Nordic-based businesses including ISS, Securitas and Kone

A private equity-backed field service management software specialist headquartered in Belfast has expanded into the Nordic market.

Totalmobile, which launched into Australasia in December 2023, has strengthened its global operations through successful partnerships with Nordic-based businesses including ISS, Securitas and Kone.

Now, it plans to grow its strategic partnerships in key sectors such as utilities, infrastructure and emergency services.

Totalmobile already serves more than 1,000 clients and half a million daily software users and will introduce its range of services to the Nordic region.

Phil Race, Totalmobile chief executive, said: "We are thrilled to embark on this journey of expansion into the Nordics.

"The region presents a wealth of opportunities, and we are committed to delivering innovative solutions tailored to the unique needs of Nordic businesses. With Christopher Walldoff leading the way, and our proven track record of customer success, we're confident in our ability to make a meaningful impact and establish Totalmobile as a leader in the Nordic field service management market.

"Since our launch in Australasia in December 2023, we have seen incredible progress throughout that region, and I'm looking forward to replicating this success in a new territory."

Newly appointed regional director Christopher Walldoff will lead the expansion.

He explained: "I am delighted to have joined Totalmobile and spearhead our expansion in this growing market. With our industry-leading solutions and customer-centric approach, I know we will make a substantial impact in the Utilities, Infrastructure, and Emergency Services sectors, just as we have seen in the UK and Australia."

Rhys Thomas, Totalmobile's chief revenue officer, added: "The Nordic region boasts a thriving SaaS software market, making it an ideal environment for Totalmobile's expansion.

"Moreover, the culture of innovation and forward-thinking mindset in the Nordics aligns perfectly with our mission to empower organisations with cutting-edge technology solutions."

Technology-focused private equity firm Bowmark Capital has backed Totalmobile since 2020.