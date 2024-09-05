Easyjet

A local woman has told of the horror of arriving at her Egypt holiday destination without her luggage – and medication.

Robyn Allison said the EasyJet flight was delayed leaving Belfast International Airport yesterday (Wednesday) afternoon and passengers were told it was “due to baggage issues”, but she thought it had been resolved.

Speaking to the BBC, the Lisburn woman said, after arriving in Hurghada later last night passengers were waiting for an hour and a half before being told the bags were “lost”.

In a statement to the BBC Easyjet said: "We are sorry that flight EZY3077 on 4 September departed from Belfast to Hurghada without a small number of bags on board, which we are looking into with our ground handling provider at the airport to understand why this happened.

"The bags are being flown to Hurghada on the next available flight to reunite these customers with their luggage as soon as possible."

Ms Allison, who has Type One diabetes and was carrying her spare medication in her check-in suitcase, said she "burst into tears” at realising her suitcase was missing.

She said this is the first holiday she has been on with her boyfriend – and is now left with one rucksack with shoes, but no clothes whatsoever.

“It’s absolutely shocking”, she said. “It’s really disheartening. We thought we were going to have a lovely holiday,” she added.

The Lisburn woman told the BBC that she had saved up “quite a lot of money” for the holiday, but hasn’t received any “customer service whatsoever.”

“It’s a disgrace”.

