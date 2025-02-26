The event will take place at Wrightbus’ Ballymena site in Northern Ireland on Thursday, February 27, from 5.30pm, with guided tours running every half hour

Northern Ireland zero-emission bus manufacturer Wrightbus is hosting its latest recruitment event tomorrow as it gears up for record production and significant job creation.

The event will take place at Wrightbus’ Ballymena site in Northern Ireland on Thursday, February 27, from 5.30pm, with guided tours running every half hour.

Wrightbus is actively recruiting for roles across the business, including Rightech, AllServiceOne and NewPower UK.

Attendees will have the opportunity to explore the wide range of career opportunities available, meet departmental managers and the HR team, and get an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the factory and facilities.

Bosses recently revealed plans to increase production by an extra 200 buses per year over the next two years. Bus numbers will rise from 1,200 this year to 1,400 in 2026 – a record in the company’s history.

As a result, Wrightbus expects to create up to 1,000 new supply chain jobs in the next two years, further strengthening its position as a key employer in Northern Ireland’s manufacturing sector.

Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales said: “We are incredibly proud of the growth Wrightbus has experienced, and as we continue to expand, we are looking for talented individuals to join us in shaping the future of sustainable transport.

“Whether you’re just starting your career or looking for a change, this event is the perfect opportunity to see first-hand what it’s like to be part of our team. You’ll have the chance to meet our managers, ask questions, and discover the exciting opportunities we have to offer.

“Our previous recruitment nights have been a great success, and we have been inspired by the passion and talent of those who have attended. We look forward to meeting more enthusiastic candidates who want to be part of an innovative, forward-thinking company.”