Attended by more than 350 professionals, the winners of CIPD Awards were announced by Northern Ireland’s brightest new comedy star, Emer Maguire

Fourteen of Northern Ireland’s top employers and best HR individuals and teams have been recognised for shaping better work and working lives after winning accolades at the CIPD Awards in Northern Ireland 2025.

The awards celebrate the achievements of HR professionals and people teams who play a leading role in delivering workplace initiatives and strategies to bolster workplace support for employees and improve business performance.

The winner of the highly acclaimed Outstanding contribution in the field of people development in Northern Ireland accolade went to Don Leeson FCIPD, the former Chief Executive of the Labour Relations Agency, for his passion and commitment to improving the world of work for everyone

Among the stand-out winners are:

Thales – which scooped the coveted Best HR Team award for impressing the judges with how the global technology firm successfully meets the wide range of needs for both the business and its vast workforce. The organisation also won Best apprenticeship scheme for nurturing talent through its innovative STEM-based apprenticeship programme.

ASCERT – a charity which aims to help reduce alcohol and drug related harm in Northern Ireland – was awarded the Best flexible working initiative. The organisation’s range of flexible working measures include homeworking allowances, ‘no-meetings Fridays,’ and tailored support for working parents.

The Simon Community NI - Northern Ireland’s leading homeless charity won the Best health and wellbeing initiative for implementing a wide range of support to improve the financial wellbeing of its people.

The HSC Leadership Centre - which supports the delivery of health and social care in Northern Ireland, won the Best Digital and Technology Initiative in HR/L&D for its Learning Management Solution (LMS). This enhanced learning accessibility for health care professionals, across 16 HSC organisations, and upskilled them to utilise a new digital patient care-record system.

Peter Cheese, chief executive, CIPD, the professional body for HR and people development, explained: “These winners reflect the very best HR talent in Northern Ireland and the transformative impact their role can play in helping to shape better working environments and workplace support for employees, for the mutual benefit of an organisation and its people.

“Congratulations to all the winners. Their commitment to investing in their employees is exemplary. I hope they inspire other organisations in the region to invest in their workforce more, to help create a better future for work in Northern Ireland.”

The winner of the highly acclaimed Outstanding contribution in the field of people development in Northern Ireland accolade went to Don Leeson FCIPD, the former chief executive of the Labour Relations Agency, for his passion and commitment to improving the world of work for everyone.

During the pandemic, Don helped establish the Engagement Forum of senior business and trade union leaders to advise the Government on Covid workplace issues. He also wrote the Government’s guidance for employers on safe Covid working practices.

Don’s other leadership roles include head of Disability Policy at the Equality Commission for NI, where he wrote the Disability Discrimination Act Code of Practice on Employment.

The judges commended Don’s career and work achievements as inspirational and outstanding, having influenced positive workplace change across many other organisations in Northern Ireland, including Investors in People UK and the NI Human Rights Commission. Having recently retired, Don is continuing his life of public service in other ways, most recently being appointed to the Board of Translink.

Lynn Carson, managing director at DMS Ireland and a member of the judging panel for the CIPD Awards in Northern Ireland, added: “Don’s career and impact on organisations and their people is nothing short of remarkable. On behalf of the judging panel, I’d like to congratulate him for his incredible contribution, and legacy that has helped to create more inclusive and engaged workforces across Northern Ireland, and more productive, future-fit businesses.”

She added: “We were blown away by the exceptional calibre of entries to the awards this year. Congratulations to all the winners for going above and beyond to create great places to work and adapting to new workforce challenges and the ever-changing needs of workers.”

The winners of all 14 awards are:

Best apprenticeship scheme - Thales

Best digital and technology initiative in HR/L&D - HSC Leadership Centre

Best employee experience programme - Northern Ireland Water

Best equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI) initiative - Northern Ireland Screen

Best flexible working strategy - ASCERT

Best health and wellbeing initiative - Simon Community NI (Highly Commended in this category went to Almac Group)

Best HR student – Jaye Nangle at The LYCRA Company

Best HR/L&D and OD consultant/consultancy - LMK Consultancy

Best HR/OD/L&D team - Thales

Best learning and development initiative - Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

Best people management in an SME - Continu

Best resourcing and talent strategy - Education Authority NI