Thomas O’Hagan, CCO at Weev welcomes ZEV mandate which he believes is crucial to NI achieving its 2030 objectives and levels up Northern Ireland with the rest of the UK

EVs will play a huge role in the decarbonisation of Northern Ireland’s transport system in the years ahead of Northern Ireland’s deadline to meet net-zero.

Recently, MLAs passed the Vehicle Emissions Trading Scheme Amendment Order 2024 in the Northern Ireland Assembly. This is the first step towards the full implementation of the ZEV mandate.

Weev welcomes the decision by the Northern Ireland Executive to begin implementing the ZEV Mandate to the province. The ZEV mandate will provide assurances to charging point operators that the Executive is committed to reducing vehicle emissions through alternative energy systems for road users like electric vehicles.

A strong EV charging network in Northern Ireland will provide road users with an efficient, consumer-friendly energy source in urban centres and rural areas across the region.

The ZEV mandate will improve productivity and competition in the EV market across Northern Ireland, Great Britain and beyond. With consumer uncertainty about the benefits of EV ownership, car manufacturers will promote a competitive, consumer-friendly market for consumers and businesses to own EVs.

A strong EV market in Northern Ireland will maintain confidence among CPOs to expand and invest further in the region’s EV charging point infrastructure. EVANI figures show that there are around 618 public charging points in Northern Ireland – expanding this figure requires increased EV ownership and a willingness on behalf of government to set the parameters for EV infrastructure expansion to cope with the demand of the consumer in the crucial years ahead.

The Order passed in the Assembly means that the Department for Infrastructure will now catch up on the rest of the UK to reduce vehicle emissions targets. The Order’s implementation in Northern Ireland comes a year on from its implementation in the UK, Welsh and Scottish parliaments.

This alone provides EV CPOs with assurances that the EV Charging Network in Northern Ireland needs further development and expansion to meet the demand of increased EV ownership.

If Northern Ireland is to reduce its carbon transport emissions by 2050, rural communities – who rely on private vehicles – must be provided with a secure, sustainable transport solution for the years ahead. EV ownership in rural communities is achieved only through an extensive, sustainable and secure charging point network which balances the needs of rural and urban car owners.

In September, the Shared Island Fund granted 48 sports clubs across Northern Ireland with funding to install electric vehicle charging points. This scheme – funding 227 clubs across Ireland – is one example of how good public-private co-operation and investment can help turbocharge the EV market and the accompanying charging network in Northern Ireland.

