'Our investment provides the foundation for the next stage of its journey': Whiterock backs Belfast proptech innovator bringing design-led, tech-enabled offices to London’s core
Belfast co-working space Hubflow has secured a £3.5 million investment from Whiterock, which will be used to support the company’s expansion in Central London.
The investment marks a significant milestone in Hubflow’s journey to becoming one of the leading workspace brands in Central London.
The capital will be deployed to accelerate Hubflow’s rollout across prime Zone 1 locations – bringing its unique blend of premium design, technology-driven solutions, and community-focused environments to more entrepreneurs, SMEs, and corporates in the heart of the capital.
The fast-growing flexible office and proptech platform, Hubflow’s strategy focuses on landmark buildings beside major transport hubs, ensuring accessibility and long-term value for both occupiers and property owners.
Gary McCausland, CEO of Hubflow, said: “This investment from Whiterock is a huge vote of confidence in the Hubflow vision. We are building more than offices – we’re creating hubs where ideas, success, and money flow.
"Central London is the heartbeat of global business, and with Whiterock’s backing, we’re poised to bring something truly special to the market for our clients and landlord partners.”
Whiterock’s Growth Capital Fund makes investments of between £1m and £5m for minority shareholdings in growth and scaling companies. It invests in businesses with strong management teams and a demonstrated and proven business model, acting as a strategic partner to help them achieve their high growth ambitions.
The investment in Hubflow reflects strong confidence in the resilience and growth of the flexible workspace sector, particularly in London where demand for premium, well-located space continues to soar.
Paul Millar, chief executive of Whiterock added: “We believe Hubflow has the vision, leadership, and momentum to become one of the most dynamic workspace brands in the UK. Our investment provides the foundation for the next stage of its journey – scaling rapidly across Central London while maintaining its focus on quality, community, and innovation.”
Hubflow already operates across London and Belfast, with new flagship sites launching in the City of London, Midtown and Westend in 2025-26. This funding round represents the first phase of a wider growth strategy that will see Hubflow expand into further prime markets and solidify its position as a leader in the future of work.