Portadown’s Thompson Aero Seating (TAS) spotlights the team behind every premium aircraft seat in new brand campaign

County Armagh aviation seating specialist Thompson Aero Seating (TAS) has launched a brand elevation campaign that reinforces its leading position in the worldwide industry of premium aircraft seating and demonstrates how proud the company is of its Northern Irish heritage.

The campaign celebrates the people who work for TAS and the homegrown skills and expertise they bring to the company, along with their warmth and passion.

Keith Anderson, CEO of Thompson Aero Seating, explained: “Our people are at the heart of our brand. That’s why we are evolving our visual identity to feature the real faces, smiles and heartbeat of Thompson – the individuals who make our company what it is.”

The brand campaign brings together the people and strengths of Thompson with the natural beauty and cultural heritage of Northern Ireland. The new visuals combine futuristic patterns that represent Thompson’s engineering expertise and innovation with imagery inspired by the country’s wind-swept earthiness and deep-rooted history – a reflection of Thompson’s craftmanship and integrity.

Thompson is known affectionately as TAS, or often, Team TAS, by those close to the business and sees itself as ‘a company with warmth and attitude’. Putting the spotlight on its people shows customers and partners the human side of the business, while celebrating the talent and teamwork behind the iconic Vantage seating range.

As part of the campaign, Thompson is refreshing its marketing collateral, including introducing new advertisements and updating the website. New visuals across the manufacturing sites will enhance the visitor experience and employee pride.

Keith added: “This is about more than a new look – it’s about celebrating our culture and showing the world who we are. We are immensely proud of what we achieve together, and we want our outward-facing identity to reflect the spirit, passion, and purpose that drive Team TAS.”

The first five employees to feature in the TAS brand campaign are:

Aine Mallon, HSE advisor - who champions health, safety, and environment across the business, keeping people safe and standards high.

Alexandra Vinagre, technical lead - known for her fiery determination and fearless approach to problem-solving.

Francisco Cabral, assembly lead – who oversees monocoque production with uncompromising precision — the foundation of every premium Thompson seat.

Lennox Camara, production operative - Lennox ensures every component is fitted perfectly, combining care with precision on the production line.