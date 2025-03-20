Over 2 million viewers tune into new TV series to see Fred Sirieix in Northern Ireland: 'It will inspire GB viewers to explore the destination for their next holiday'
More than 2 million viewers across Great Britain tuned into a new TV series called ‘Tour de Fred: Northern Ireland’, fronted by TV presenter Fred Sirieix, of First Dates fame.
The series aired on ITV1 earlier this month, with filming supported by Tourism Ireland and Irish Ferries.
In the five-part series – which was devised by Holywood-based Waddell Media – viewers saw Fred take on a cycle time trial challenge against the backdrop of Northern Ireland’s stunning scenery. His adventure took him from the beautiful Mourne Mountains and Strangford Lough, to Belfast for a boxing lesson and bacon baps, the Causeway Coast for some golf and hurling, as well as to Londonderry for last year’s Halloween celebrations.
The show, which is also available to stream on ITVX, aligns with Tourism Ireland’s ambition to encourage sustainable exploration of Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland by our overseas visitors. Viewers who’re inspired by Fred’s adventure and want to discover more about the places he visited can find out more on a specially-created page on Tourism Ireland’s website Ireland.com.
Judith Cassidy, Tourism Ireland’s acting head of GB, said: “Tourism Ireland was delighted to co-produce ‘Tour de Fred: Northern Ireland’ and showcase our world-class tourism offering to viewers across GB.
"Fred’s cycling journey, through Northern Ireland’s majestic mountains and stunning coastal routes, truly captures the heart of the destination and we’re confident it will inspire GB viewers to explore the destination for their next holiday.
“Publicity and broadcasts like this are a key element of Tourism Ireland’s programme of activity to inspire potential GB travellers about what Northern Ireland and the island of Ireland has to offer for a holiday in 2025 and beyond.”
Commenting on his visit to Northern Ireland, Fred Sirieix said: “It’s just stunning. The breadth and the diversity of the sceneries that you see are fantastic, as well as the warmth and the welcome of the people.”
