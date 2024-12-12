Great British Menu chef and Carryduff local Gemma Austin cuts ribbon on Lidl NI’s newest store, which is the retailer’s 43rd in the region

Representing a £9million investment in the town, Lidl Northern Ireland opened the doors of its new store in Carryduff this morning, with huge crowds queuing from early for the opportunity to be the first shoppers to explore the aisles.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Kurtis Dickson joined Great British Menu chef and Carryduff local Gemma Austin to cut the ribbon on Lidl Northern Ireland’s newest store, which is the retailer’s 43rd in the region, and sees the formerly derelict shopping centre transformed and revitalised. The opening of the new store has also created 35 permanent new jobs for the area.

Elected representatives and members of the Carryduff community joined in the celebrations, with many locals waiting in anticipation for the opening of the store since construction began on the site in August last year.

The impressive new concept store represents the first stage in the redevelopment of the former Carryduff Shopping Centre, paving the way for further retail development and revitalisation for the area, with an additional four units and a drive-thru restaurant or coffee shop earmarked for future investment.

It reflects Lidl Northern Ireland’s modern, ‘concept’ design, featuring a spacious shop floor with wide aisles, long tills, restrooms and baby-changing facilities, an in-store bakery, extensive car-parking and landscaping, providing new and existing Lidl customers with a premium shopping experience.

Developed with sustainability at the fore, the new Lidl Northern Ireland store also incorporates energy efficient features, including LED lighting, heat pumps and PV solar panels to reduce carbon emissions and support Lidl’s ambition to achieving net-zero by 2050.

Commenting on the opening of the highly anticipated new store which witnessed one of their busiest openings in years, Ivan Ryan, Lidl Northern Ireland regional managing director said: “We’ve been incredibly excited to open our new store in Carryduff, which marks a significant milestone in our growth and expansion plans, as the 43rd Lidl store in Northern Ireland. It will also be a game changer for the local community as the first phase in the redevelopment of the former Carryduff Shopping Centre site.

“This new store will play a key role in the local community, offering new and existing customers access to Lidl’s high-quality products at affordable prices, just in time for the festive season. The excitement and support we've seen from the residents of Carryduff, stakeholders, as well as other businesses in the area has been fantastic.

“As we cut the ribbon on our final new store of 2024, we look forward to continuing our growth and investment in Northern Ireland, with more to come in 2025.”

Local chef, Gemma Austin enjoyed celebrating with the local community: “As a Carryduff local, I’ve been eagerly awaiting the opening of this new store, so I was thrilled to be part of today’s celebrations, joining many of my neighbours and members of the local community who were queuing before I was even awake!

“As a chef and passionate advocate for Northern Ireland’s exceptional local produce, I’m excited to support a retailer like Lidl Northern Ireland, that champions local suppliers. It’s fantastic that Carryduff residents will now have access to high-quality, affordable products right on their doorstep.

“Any local aspiring chefs will have the opportunity to create restaurant-quality meals at home, thanks to Lidl’s impressive range of top-tier ingredients."

Lidl Northern Ireland also celebrated the new store opening by donating £1,000 in store vouchers to two local charities, Simon Community and ADD-NI Children’s Charity, further demonstrating its commitment to supporting local communities and causes.

Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, Kurtis Dickson, local chef Gemma Austin and Lidl Northern Ireland regional managing director, Ivan Ryan