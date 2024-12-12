Kennedy Centre is now fully let, marking a significant milestone with the addition of several exciting new tenants...Modern Glow, Sweets N Treats and Andersontown School of Music as well as significant expansions in The Family Entertainment Centre and Truly Fare

West Belfast retail and leisure hub Kennedy Centre is celebrating a year of success with an increase in footfall setting the stage for what promises to be a bumper Christmas season.

With its unique blend of multinational brands, strong independent retail offerings and community-focused initiatives, Kennedy Centre continues to solidify its position as the shopping destination of choice as 3% more shoppers visited compared to last year.

Kennedy Centre is now fully let, marking a significant milestone with the addition of several exciting new tenants.

Modern Glow, a cutting-edge aesthetics clinic, has joined the centre, offering advanced beauty treatments to customers seeking professional care. Adding a touch of sweetness, Sweets N Treats has opened its doors, bringing an array of American candies and treats that are already delighting visitors of all ages.

Meanwhile, the Andersontown School of Music has established its presence, fostering community connections through the power of music and providing a unique cultural offering.

In addition to these new arrivals, the centre has celebrated significant expansions among its existing tenants. The Family Entertainment Centre has undergone a major transformation, tripling in size to offer even more activities and attractions for families to enjoy.

Truly Fare, a beloved destination for school uniforms and communion wear and ladies fashion, has doubled its retail space, enabling it to meet the growing needs of its loyal customer base. These additions and expansions further enhance Kennedy Centre’s status as a vibrant and dynamic hub for shopping, leisure, and community engagement.

John Jones, centre manager, said: "We are delighted to welcome new additions to Kennedy Centre and to see so many of our existing tenants upscaling their spaces and committing to long-term leases. It’s a true testament to the strength and appeal of the Centre. At Kennedy Centre, we take pride in offering something for everyone. Our independent retailers add a level of authenticity and personality that sets us apart. Combined with our high-street favourites, this mix creates an unparalleled shopping experience that continues to draw customers through our doors time and time again.”

John added: "This has been an incredible year for Kennedy Centre, and we couldn’t be prouder of the team and tenants who have made it possible. With new retailers, exciting expansions, and strong tenant confidence, we’re poised for a fantastic Christmas season. We look forward to welcoming everyone through our doors to enjoy everything Kennedy Centre has to offer.”

